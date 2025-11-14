ASX About to Crack?

Last week, I highlighted that the ASX 200 had confirmed weekly bearish divergence, which pointed to turbulence ahead.

Today, the ASX 200 is down over 100 points and resting on key support, with the weekly trend about to turn down.

There is a case to be made that if current levels can’t hold, we could be on the cusp of a near 10% drop.

I bang on about false breaks all the time because they happen far more often than breakouts.

And if you understand how they take shape, you can make money out of them. Or at the very least, avoid losing your shirt.

There are some signs of weakness in the US, with investors balking at investment plans of the weakest AI market darlings.

Oracle [NYSE:ORCL] had its debt downgraded to sell by Barclays during the week. Meta Platforms [NASDAQ:META] has been belted since they announced that their AI investing will continue to rise, despite no product to show for it.

Oracle is down 37% from its peak just a couple of months ago. Meta is down 24%, but their chart is looking ominous for more downside.

The strongest AI players still appear strong, but it will be interesting to see how they behave if Oracle and Meta continue to slide.

Today’s Closing Bell zeros in on the gathering storm clouds and explains why the ASX 200 could surprise to the downside as we head towards Christmas.

We finish up with a look at one of the brightest corners of the market, with lithium stocks continuing to run.

