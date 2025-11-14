ASX About to Crack?

Fat Tail Daily

In today’s Closing Bell, we look at the ASX 200’s sudden slide, why key support is so important here, and how a false break could turn into a near 10% correction into Christmas. I also touch on the growing cracks in weaker AI names, such as Oracle and Meta, and what that might mean for the broader market. We finish on a positive note with a brief look at the lithium stocks that are still running. Hit play to see the levels and charts I’m watching now.

Last week, I highlighted that the ASX 200 had confirmed weekly bearish divergence, which pointed to turbulence ahead.

Today, the ASX 200 is down over 100 points and resting on key support, with the weekly trend about to turn down.

There is a case to be made that if current levels can’t hold, we could be on the cusp of a near 10% drop.

I bang on about false breaks all the time because they happen far more often than breakouts.

And if you understand how they take shape, you can make money out of them. Or at the very least, avoid losing your shirt.

There are some signs of weakness in the US, with investors balking at investment plans of the weakest AI market darlings.

Oracle [NYSE:ORCL] had its debt downgraded to sell by Barclays during the week. Meta Platforms [NASDAQ:META] has been belted since they announced that their AI investing will continue to rise, despite no product to show for it.

Oracle is down 37% from its peak just a couple of months ago. Meta is down 24%, but their chart is looking ominous for more downside.

The strongest AI players still appear strong, but it will be interesting to see how they behave if Oracle and Meta continue to slide.

Today’s Closing Bell zeros in on the gathering storm clouds and explains why the ASX 200 could surprise to the downside as we head towards Christmas.

We finish up with a look at one of the brightest corners of the market, with lithium stocks continuing to run.

So get stuck into today’s closing Bell video below and don’t forget to give us a ‘like’ on YouTube!

Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader and International Stock Trader

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

  • The Big Dig Returns
    By James Cooper

    Decades of underinvestment mirror past commodity booms. As geopolitical tensions and supply constraints intensify, Australia’s next “Big Dig” supercycle emerges—echoing the 1970s and China’s 2000s infrastructure surge.

  • The K-Shaped Economy Spells Trouble
    By Charlie Ormond

    As the pandemic showed, the K-shaped recovery is no longer just about income brackets. It's about which companies serve which customers, and the recent earnings season gave us some signs that the divide is growing.

