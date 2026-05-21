Feels Like Everyone Has an Algorithm Except You

Before we get into today’s essay — if you haven’t yet registered for Monday’s ATLAS demo, I strongly suggest you do.

This will be the first time I show our new AI system operating in a live market environment.

No hypotheticals.

Just fresh signals generated by the newest machine learning framework I’ve been building for the past 12 months — designed to track shifts in momentum, trend, and capital flow as they happen.

If you want to see what that actually looks like in practice, you can secure your place here:

Now, the reason I mention that upfront…

Is because what we’re about to discuss today sits very much in the same conversation.

Just at a very different end of the spectrum.

Trump’s latest financial disclosures are the latest political hand grenade.

They reveal more than 3,600 individual stock trades executed under his name during the first quarter of 2026 alone, with some transactions valued in the tens of millions.

That works out to roughly 58 trades a day. Or about nine trades per hour, every hour the market was open.

To put that in context, active fund managers might execute a few dozen a week. While a day trader or swing trader might push that up to 100+ per week.

This volume is unusual by any standard except high-frequency trading. In other words, AI algorithms are likely in the driver’s seat.

The trades were spread across major tech names — Nvidia, Apple, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Alphabet — as well as Boeing, Palantir.

The bulk of these companies have been doing business directly with the government or benefiting from regulatory changes under this administration.

For example, his disclosures show that he bought millions of dollars’ worth of Boeing stock weeks before his visit to China, where he struck a deal to sell 200 Boeing planes.

The Trump Org maintains that the president’s accounts are managed independently by third-party financial institutions, with no input from Trump or his family.

I’ll leave you to make your own judgments.

For me, what’s notable is not the optics of a self-serving president.

It’s the rapid mainstreaming of AI within trading.

Cutting Through the Noise

If Trump’s portfolio is indeed managed by algorithms, it would be joining a club that’s been trading on Trump for years.

Since his first term, quantitative hedge funds have built specialised algorithms designed to detect and instantly capitalise on Trump’s rhetoric.

Every tweet, every press conference remark, every Truth Social post gets scanned, scored, and acted on before most people have finished reading it.

The mechanics are straightforward if you’re in the biz:

Sentiment analysis: Machine learning models scan the president’s statements and social media in real time, identifying subject matter and calculating sentiment scores in milliseconds.

Machine learning models scan the president’s statements and social media in real time, identifying subject matter and calculating sentiment scores in milliseconds. Algorithmic chain reaction: Once a signal is detected, trend-following algorithms pile on, while automated risk systems across other funds adjust their portfolios in response. A single remark can cascade through thousands of systems within seconds.

Once a signal is detected, trend-following algorithms pile on, while automated risk systems across other funds adjust their portfolios in response. A single remark can cascade through thousands of systems within seconds. Market impact: These cascades have historically caused sharp, immediate volatility in targeted stocks and commodity prices — particularly in defence, tech, and oil.

For anyone not plugged into the real-time feed, you’re simply left behind.

These algos have already been pinned to instant multi-billion-dollar swings in companies like Toyota, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin in the past.

They’re so prolific that some traders have built entire strategies around fading the overreaction or riding the momentum.

So if the president’s own portfolio is now running similar automated systems, there’s a certain symmetry to it.

The market built algorithms to trade on Trump. Now, Trump’s money managers appear to have built algorithms to trade as Trump.

In a sense, the machines are just talking to each other.

You Need an Upgrade

These trade disclosures are just a peek for us mere mortals — a sliver of what’s happening in markets right now beneath the surface.

The reality is that markets and information flows have changed in an AI world.

Algorithms are repricing stocks and sectors based on news that’s coming at us faster than ever. Even if you wanted to stay informed, you’ll never have time to read it all.

Markets don’t wait for you to read the headlines. By the time you’ve opened your broker app, the moves are already happening.

This is the environment we’re operating in. From autonomous AI agents to billion-dollar model wars, the pace of change is accelerating.

The problem is that most investors are drowning in the noise. So we’ve been developing something to help you cut through it.

It’s called ATLAS.

ATLAS is a new AI tool built specifically for the ASX.

It processes the market as it moves, constantly recalibrating what actually matters.

No guesswork, no noise — just a clean, up-to-date read on where the strongest opportunities are forming on the ASX.

It doesn’t place trades for you. That’s intentional. Because we want you to have control over your hard-earned capital.

Instead, we focus on informed conviction — showing where momentum is shifting.

What ATLAS does is scan every small- to mid-cap ASX stock, score them, rank them, and distil everything into a single number.

The ATLAS Star Rating, from 1 to 100. The higher the number, the stronger the setup. When a stock pushes above 90, you’re not sifting through noise anymore — you’re looking at a shortlist of serious contenders.

This Monday at 5pm, we’re going live. You’ll see exactly how ATLAS turns market chaos into clear, actionable signals, as it happens.

[Save your seat for free now — LINK]