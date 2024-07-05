After two years on the canvas, this stock is showing signs of life

Also, market breadth falls as oil, copper and gold rally

In today’s Closing Bell video Murray shows how far market breadth has fallen and also looks at the rally in oil and gold.

When only a few stocks are causing all of the gains in the stock market it is known as low market breadth. It is often used as a canary in the coalmine that hints a rally may be nearing its end.

Last week I suggested that gold developer De Grey Mining [ASX:DEG] could be a good bounce back stock after the June tax-loss selling season was over.

I also had a look at Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT] but said it needs to have a weekly close above $2.78 before the odds of more upside increase.

De Grey opened the week at $1.14 and shot to $1.22 by Thursday, so hopefully you managed to grab a few early in the week.

It’s still a case of searching for needles in a haystack at the moment with stocks drifting sideways for months on end.

Oil, copper and gold have been performing well, with rumours of Chinese stimulus once again doing the rounds.

I kick off today’s Closing Bell video by looking at a comparison of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 equal weighted index over the last 10 years.

It will make it very clear for you how much impact a few of the biggest stocks are having on this rally.

Advertisement: WHO WILL RULE The New Aussie Mining Boom? In the last great boom, a no-name miner called Allied Mining and Processing went from 2 cents to $10 in five years. You know them today as Fortescue Metals Group. Is there a similar no-name mining disruptor emerging in 2024?

Maybe…CLICK HERE to discover five top candidates…

The equal weighted index is flatlining at the moment and is still trading near the high reached in 2022. The S&P 500, on the other hand, is powering ahead and well above the 2022 high.

A lack of market breadth is a classic sign of a market that may be getting close to a major high, so it is something we need to keep in the back of our mind as we move forward.

The long-term trend remains up so I am positioned for more upside, but I have a clear line in the sand below current trading levels where I will become more risk averse.

As I show you in today’s update, a monthly close in the S&P/ASX 200 below 7,500 (4% below current levels), is when the odds of a correction increase. But until then I’ve got the fingers and toes crossed the market can break out to a new all-time high and continue rallying.

I show you the situation in oil and gold after the recent rally and finish with a look at a former lithium market darling that is showing signs of life after spending the last two years on the canvas.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Retirement Trader and Fat Tail Microcaps