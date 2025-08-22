Fat Tail Daily

A US Tech Monster Erupts

By ,

Buying companies when the jaws of operating leverage start opening up is the way to make great investments. Murray and Callum discuss a $200bn US tech stock which is a household name and an Aussie SAAS company. They both look like they are in the early stages of a strong rally.

In this week’s Closing Bell, Cal and I discuss a new project I’ve been working on for the past few months.

If you have been watching the stratospheric rise in stock markets around the world and wished you were getting amongst it, but didn’t know what to do, it’s time to take action.

Check out what I am up to here and find out why it’s time to invest at least some of your hard-earned cash offshore.

I think Australia is heading in the wrong direction. International markets are where the real action is.

If you’ve been watching Closing Bell for a while, you’ll know how my process works. You’ll also know that it’s a highly profitable one!

Well, now I’m taking this successful stock picking model into international markets. And I’m really excited about the opportunities on offer.

In today’s video, I reveal one of the many stocks I have on my ‘ready to buy’ watchlist of international shares.

It’s a US stock that is a household name. You may even use the service yourself. Its share price recently broke out of a multi-year trading range and looks primed for blast off. Its cash flow is taking off like a rocket, so there’s a reason for the run.

To be clear, it’s not a buy yet. But members of my new service will be the first to know about it when the buy signal goes off. If you’re keen to join me on my international sojourn, go here.

Elsewhere, we look at an Australian SAAS (software as a service) company that is seeing operating leverage starting to kick in. They reported great results with cash flow jumping 162% as revenues continue to grow steadily.

They are only just starting their run after years of treading water. I give you their name at the end of today’s Closing Bell video.

Callum and I also discuss the upcoming Jackson Hole speech and what it could mean for stocks.

I then have a look at a few of the picks I have told you about over the last few months and show you what to expect going forward.

Adveritas [ASX:AV1] announced an integration into Meta’s platforms this week and caught a strong bid. It is up 60% in a few months since I told Closing Bell viewers about it.

Weebit Nano [ASX:WBT] continues to run hard on the back of short covering.

I first showed you Weebit Nano on July 18 when it was trading at $2.24. It hit $3.02 this morning.

There is some resistance overhead, so I explain in detail how I expect price action to develop going forward.

Enjoy the chat!

Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader & International Stock Trader

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is our resident expert trader and portfolio manager. He is a former Sydney Futures Exchange floor trader who went on to design custom trading systems and strategies for ultra-wealthy clients (including one of Australia’s richest families). Today, his mission is to help ordinary Aussie investors make profitable investments, while expertly managing risk.

He uses his proprietary system for his more conversative and longer-term-focused service Retirement Trader…and then applies the same system to the ultra-speculative end of the Australian market in Fat Tail Microcaps (this service is strictly limited and via invitation only).

