Winner of Iran War #4: Companies “doing nothing”

The inflation numbers weren’t great today.

That means the RBA is more likely to raise the cash rate, just as Foreign Minister Penny Wong parleys with China to get a slice of its large oil strategic reserves.

We know we were woefully unprepared for the fuel security issues this war has thrown up.

There’s no point assigning blame on that issue anymore, well, because it’s so obvious.

Then, of course, we are due for another profligate budget — so more of the same, really.

The real question of the last week is…

Why is the S&P 500 up while

the ASX 200 is down?

Clearly, diesel costs are starting to hurt the ASX 200 while the Yanks charge ahead.

Below is the trading of the two indices since 8 April (yellow line = S&P 500, blue line = ASX 200):





Source: TradingView

[Click to open in a new window]

The S&P 500 is printing new highs while our index just had a down week.