While Markets Snooze, This Microcap is Flying

While markets tread water due to the Middle East conflict, Murray and Callum go hunting for opportunities at the tiny end of the market. They find a great one that is ready to run.

We have a great episode of Closing Bell for you today. That’s despite the fact markets are in a holding pattern while we wait to find out whether World War 3 is on the way.

With Trump contemplating the merits of dropping the bunker buster on Iran, the market has quite sensibly decided to do very little until more is known.

We did get a short-term bearish confirmation in the ASX 200 this week as a possible ‘triple top’ takes shape. I explain what that is in detail in the video below.

I also look at a little stock I told Closing Bell viewers about a few months ago. It looks like it wants to blast off, so check that out if you like trading the speccies.

It is a company with a market cap under $100m, but it is run by some big hitters and their prospects are looking bright. They raised money this week at a very small discount to the current share price and the raising was oversubscribed.

The stock is already 20% above the raising price just a few days later.

So even while markets are treading water there is always something on the move if you search hard enough.

Then Callum and I consider the road forward for lithium stocks. They have seen an immense bear market as the prospects for EV sales has waned.

But has the selling taken prices into bargain territory?

When huge selloffs like that occur what should you do? Start buying as soon as you think they are good value?

I show you the sad state of affairs in lithium stocks and tell you what we need to see before I would consider buying.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Retirement Trader and Fat Tail Microcaps

PS: Big reveals coming this Wednesday from our microcap insider. Jump in — it’s free. Click here to join the action