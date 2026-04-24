Vengeance, thy name is Virginia

‘To me belong vengeance and recompense; their foot shall slip in due time.’ —Deuteronomy

Yesterday, a visit to the doctor took us to a waiting room with this sign attached:

Gosh, we hope it doesn’t come to that…but you never know.

Meanwhile, returning to our usual beat, Dan comments on how Virginia went from being a sovereign state to becoming a Deep State.

From 2006 to 2014, Abigail Spanberger was a CIA officer. She was elected to Congress in 2018. Suddenly it was the Democrats that were the party of National Security…having taken over the intelligence complex in the Obama years. She becomes governor of Virginia last year. Republicans angry with Trump stayed home. Once in office, the governor and her cronies introduce a mid-census redistricting map that changes Virginia from a 6-5 state in the House to a 10-1 Democrat state… all the districts now originate in Arlington and Alexandria…where the bulk of well-paid Federal employees reside. The new map was passed by a referendum 51-49%. A circuit court judge has ruled the referendum unconstitutional and invalid. The case is off the Virginia Supreme Court. Democracy!

This is probably best understood in context. In summary, what goes around, comes around…and kicks you in the derriere.

Republicans sought to give themselves a boost by redrawing electoral maps in Florida, Texas and North Carolina. Their feet must have slipped; Ms. Spanberger proved that both parties can play that game.

Donald Trump went further, trying to stretch federal power to control elections. There is absolutely no justification for it in the Constitution. Elections are left to the states. The feds have nothing to do with them.

Trump ignored the Constitution, proposing to create a national voter database — to be managed by the Post Office.

But therein hangs the horror of Democratic Revenge. Trump greatly expanded White House power. Instead of waiting for Congress to discuss, debate and vote on a new law, he issued ‘executive orders’ — many of which were monumentally important. Some got us into wars. Some cost trillions of dollars. Some made huge changes to the world’s commerce. He fired off 255 of these edicts so far in his second term, as of April of this year. And now, whoever takes his place will have much more ammunition than his predecessors.

A Democratic victory in the House, in November, will turn The Donald into a lame duck. And then, House committees will have a field day…especially as Trump enters his 80s…making him look like a corrupt, doddery old fool. And it could get worse. A giant anti-Trump snapback in ’28 could result in a Democratic landslide.

Trump might save himself and his party by bailing out now…getting a pardon…and letting a more ordinary fellow — Vance — bring an air of calm and stability back to the nation. Then, he might have a good chance of winning in ‘28.

The alternative — a Democratic resurgence — will be a time to settle scores. A time for retribution. Pay backs. Vengeful Democrats may be eager to scrub out any vestige of the Orangeman.

But here’s the critical part: they will use their newfound power as Trump did — to punish their enemies, further their own pet projects and buff out their own authority. Don’t expect more than a token revival of trans or DEI issues. They’ve seen that they are widely unpopular, even with traditional Democratic groups. And they are not critical to holding and wielding power.

Instead, our new Caesars will follow in the footsteps of the last one. Trump pushed for tax cuts on tips, Social Security, veterans, and overtime. He promised ‘dividend checks’ and ‘warrior dividends,’ stimmies, tax refunds and Trump accounts. How long will it take the Democrats to add a new Universal Basic Income to the giveaway list?

And how long will it take them to approve big budgets for the Deep State’s key industries — the Pentagon and Homeland enforcers — as well as increases for Social Security, Medicare, affordable housing, and kindergartens?

One thing you can count on: the decline of the degenerate empire will continue.