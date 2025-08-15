US Booms while Australia Lags

The biggest opportunities to make spectacular returns remains offshore from Australia. Murray is going elephant hunting and wants you to join him. Click here to watch a five part crash course in investing overseas to see how easy it is to get started. In today’s episode Murray and Callum show you some multi-bagger ideas in the US and review some of the great tips dished out to Closing Bell viewers

The prospect of a blow off rally developing in stocks is growing by the day.

In the US, new stocks are hitting the board at multiples of their offer price. A new all-time high is hit on a daily basis and the prospect of further interest rate cuts is stoking an already hot market further.

Australia is coming along for the ride but remains the laggard.

Offshore is where all the action is with investors able to access sectors that are non-existent in Australia.

While our politicians organise a productivity roundtable to figure out why businesses are turning their back on investing in Australia, the rest of the world is getting on with creating the industries of the future.

In today’s Closing Bell Callum and I look at a few of these massive opportunities, with flying cars and booming semiconductors on the menu.

After seven years restricting my trading to Aussie shores I have decided to spread my wings and look offshore for opportunities.

I have given Closing Bell viewers just two US tips in the last couple of years and one is up 330% in two years and the other is up 140% in nine months.

The message is clear. If you want to go after companies that have a huge runway to massive earnings you need to look further afield than a market that has just 2% of the world’s stocks.

I have put together a short five part video series (each vid is only about 5-10 minutes long) that shows you what you are missing by sticking to Australian shores with your investing.

It outlines what has gone wrong in Australia and why I think we are heading in the wrong direction.

It also looks at the logistics of getting set up to trade offshore including choosing the right broker and tax implications.

Basically it is a free crash course in everything you need to know to get started on your journey to trading stocks offshore.

Just sign up here to receive the crash course in offshore trading.

Be sure to head to the YouTube version of the video to give us a ‘like’ and leave a comment if you are loving the show.