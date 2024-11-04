Unveiling what matters behind history’s most important election

The 2024 US election is one of the most hotly contested election in recent times. The stakes are high and both sides are fighting tooth and nail to ensure their side emerge victorious. But behind this titanic contest is something many haven’t grasped. Find out more, including the dark, behind-the-scenes secrets of what could dictate the world’s destiny…

It’s the eve of the US 2024 election. History will remember this as one of the most pivotal moments.

Even though tomorrow will be ‘the day’, the election has been running for almost two months, as election laws in different states mean many have already cast their votes.

Whatever the outcome, it’ll have a lasting impact on the country’s destiny, possibly the world.

This is no hyperbole. The ideological contrast between the two parties, Republican and Democrat, is so different that whoever gains power will take the country’s direction further away from the side that loses.

While this election will define where the world will head, in some ways, it won’t make a difference.

There are hundreds of articles out there predicting who will win, by how much and what could unfold.

I don’t want to be another to throw in my two cents’ worth.

Rather, I want you to get a unique perspective about what is going on. This way, you won’t become another captive in this historical battle for our minds.

Brace yourself, it’s quite a show.

Many see the 2024 US election as a make-or-break contest between two sides that could threaten to split the country and its people.

Some believe it’s conservatives against progressives, white nationalists against minorities, the religious against secularists, and those who believe in ‘America First’ over those who want a globalised community.

There are more divides I could mention, but you get the idea.

I’d hazard to say that these are superficial, not that I’m trivialising the differences in perspectives and values.

But there’s something more fundamental than that.

Revealing your enemy: The ‘unelected class’

Setting aside political ideology, spiritual/religious beliefs and societal preferences, there’s one divide that matters.

It’s liberty and personal autonomy vs a parasitic class that seeks to lord it over the masses.

In 2020, the world saw how unelected bureaucrats stood above government leaders, corporations, and individuals to impose a restrictive society after a global virus outbreak.

Back then a man who called himself ‘The Science’ (learn more about this from an article I wrote last year), NIAID Director Dr Anthony Fauci, spoke with authority and conviction about wearing masks (not one, but two!), staying 6 feet apart and taking the ‘safe and effective’ mRNA experimental drugs to prevent transmission. Anyone who even hinted doubt or dissent from his views were vilified as a science denier, grandmother killer and the dreaded anti-vaxxer.

But we’ve come to learn since late-2022 that Dr Fauci (FRAUDci, more correctly) had no more evidence to back up his claim than the man in a pub talking about the fish that he almost caught in his last trip (check out his sworn testimony admitting that 6 feet social distancing ‘kind of just appeared’!)

And if you wonder whether it was prudent to err on the side of caution despite the lack of scientific backing, let me reveal this rude awakening.

While many huddled in their homes, these overlords were cosying up in their sprawling properties, sleeping over at their mistresses (ask Dr Neil Ferguson in the UK whose model predicted over 2 million deaths from the virus in the country), even attending sex parties (admission by Dr Jay Varma, New York City’s top health advisor to Project Veritas in an undercover sting).

That travesty aside, we’re increasingly discovering that there is a class of people above us who condition us to trust and admire them to the point of not believing what we see or hear.

They’ve done this for decades, only becoming more blatant in recent years as they demonstrate their disdain on the ordinary folk.

Just think about the 2020 US election.

Some of you may believe (like me) that there was outright election and voter fraud which allowed Joe Biden to take office. Others may think ‘election deniers’ (myself included) are imagining things because many politicians, bureaucrats, media pundits and academics declared this ‘the safest and most secure election’.

Never mind the vote totals could go backwards during the live vote count (download the file here from Edison Research). Or the 3am spikes in several swing states that helped Biden take the lead.

Never mind how poll watchers were removed from venues, poll workers boarding up windows as they counted votes, or the Secretary of State in several states actively suppressing investigations or audits.

Never mind the Time Magazine publishing an article in February 2021 revealing how non-government organisations, political donors and other activists collaborated to stop President Trump from returning to office.

It’s easy to just say these are debunked claims and there’s no evidence of malfeasance because no court held a proper hearing on the claims of electoral or voter inconsistencies. The cases were often dismissed for lack of standing or other legal technicalities. The official narrative used these to deem election and voter fraud claims as false.

If you don’t look for something, that proves their absence. Right.

For anything else besides the quest to remove Orange Man Bad, that doesn’t pass the smell test.

There is a pattern in how they operate to achieve their aims:

Create a narrative, Mobilise their media and publications machine to amplify the message, Quash dissent through censorship, Ram their agenda through and pocket billions from it, and Admit quietly what they did years later (here’s the report from the House Judiciary Committee’s inquiry into the weaponisation of federal government detailing how the Intelligence Community influenced social media platforms to suppress the Hunter Biden ‘laptop from hell’ in 2020).

By then, the damage is done and most people have (supposedly) moved on.

Throwing off the yoke

If you think 2024 will return to some semblance of sanity, think again. Even in this election campaign, we’ve seen some seriously crazy things:

The ongoing investigations against President Trump complete with corrupt judges, prosecutors, investigators, and extrajudicial manoeuvres, The basement campaigning by Joe Biden and his abysmal performance at the debate that culminated in his unceremonious and covert removal from the ballot by his own party, Two (known) attempted assassinations against President Trump as he campaigned across the nation, The use of malfunctioning voting machines, burning of early ballot drop-in boxes and courts ruling over signature verification of mail-in ballots and when they are deemed eligible for counting.

The Democrats and the mainstream media are dialling up their hysterics about MAGA extremism, labelling their opponents as Nazis and fascists, and warned of cyber attacks, civil unrest, wars and other disasters leading to and after the election.

The New York Times even published a series detailing how President Trump is hostile to democracy, and there are plans to mobilise the people to stop President Trump from taking office even if he is declared the winner.

Coup, anyone?

Many people are fed up with this and are now fighting back.

To them, it’s beyond whether they like President Trump or not. Indeed, many who didn’t support him will still vote for the Republican party after watching the country self-detonate under the Biden-Harris administration aided by unelected bureaucrats, woke corporate executives, non-government organisations and the partisan mainstream media.

Elon Musk and Bill Ackman have since publicly switched sides as they realised the weaponisation of the government against anyone who stands in their way.

Since buying X (formerly Twitter) and steering the platform towards free speech and expressing dissent, Elon faced legal pressures in the US, European Union, Brazil, and even Australia as his opponents attempt to shut down his platform.

Many Democrats who value autonomy, property rights and oppose the US engaging in endless wars have become part of the #WalkAway movement. There have been several high-profile Democrat defections including RFK Jnr, Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Georgian Congresswoman Mesha Mainor, New Jersey Congressman Jeff van Drew, Californian State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, and Former Californian House Majority Leader Gloria Romero.

Similarly, many Republicans have repudiated the party and embraced an America First agenda because they see their senior officials act against their interest, becoming a face of corporate cronyism, warmongering and massive government spending.

The betrayal is against both sides of the aisle and the people are waking up to it.

A darker secret

There are deeper reasons for the party infighting and a departure from their core ideals. It’s not just in Congress, but in broader society.

A bunch of people have infiltrated both sides of the aisle and turned the system into a cancerous mass.

Those sowing discord aren’t ordinary folks. Once you identify them you’ll notice they’re coordinated. They appear in the same circles, serve in the same committees, and attend the same parties. Their giveaway is in their public messages about racism, open borders, dismantling the patriarchy and saving the world from man-made climate change.

Behind them is a world of blackmail. Some are oppressors; others are compromised.

It’s not mere conspiracy theory.

If you’re wondering how? Think the arrests of Jeffrey Epstein and recently, Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs.

I’ve written before about how they create a network of entrapment and captivity in last year’s article ‘It’s a dark club and you don’t want a part in it’.

The “suicide” of Jeffrey Epstein and the undisclosed ‘black book’ means most people still believe this is just an exaggerated story of a global child-trafficking operation involving high-profile and powerful figures.

Similar to the discovery of a child prostitution ring in Franklin, Missouri amidst ‘the satanic panic’ in the 1980s.

This might change with P. Diddy.

Look at the political alignment among those in Hollywood and the entertainment industry linked to Sean Combs. Many, including Pink and Usher, started scrubbing their tweets or disappearing from the public eye after this high profile arrest.

Yes, something darker lurks beneath the surface.

These aren’t coincidental. The house is about to fall, especially if the Democrats lose this election.

The one thing that won’t change

Now that you’ve glimpsed down the rabbit hole, I want to reel us back to discuss one important implication the election has for you.

As fascinating as the rabbit hole is as it’s dark, there’s not much we can do about it. We just have to watch it unfold and pray goodness prevails over darkness.

But there’s something you must take note and plan ahead. And it’s this…

Regardless of who wins this election, one thing won’t change – the US national debt and the destiny of the financial system.

Neither side has clear plans to combat the ballooning government debt, not to mention that of corporations and households. This is the same problem happening worldwide, which threatens to tip the economy closer to the edge.

Despite President Trump’s plans to cut costs, possibly by appointing Elon Musk and billionaire businessman John Paulson to the cabinet, there’ll be a mammoth fight against the resistance from Congress and government agencies.

I’ll make one prediction about the election outcome: The US national debt levels will continue to rise. Inflation will continue amidst falling interest rates and rampant borrowing by governments, corporations and households.

Most of you reading this would understand the government isn’t there to save us. That’s why you’ve acted to guard your finances and well-being.

Many don’t know that. They look to the government as their Big Daddy, only to be disappointed and abused by those who never intended to serve them.

Their dependence will burden the nation further.

We’ve seen gold’s rally gain momentum this year, with the price in US dollars rising almost 35% since the start of the year:

Since 2019, gold’s doubled in our currency, which is astounding:

The economy is flashing warning signs about rising debt and the declining purchasing power of fiat currencies.

Few people can boast that their annual income doubled over the same period. Even those who invested successfully would agree that a 100% return over five years is an unusual result, and few have attained that.

I suspect gold will continue to rise as we slide towards further uncertainty. It won’t do so in a straight line, especially given the different things that could unfold.

But given central banks are now moving to cut rates amidst weakness in the global economy, it’ll favour gold.

This is why my money is on gold. It’ll protect my purchasing power in the coming times.

Have you made plans to safeguard your wealth?

As the world’s most amazing reality TV unfolds, ensure your wealth is safely positioned.

Plan early and act now!

