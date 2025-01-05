Tim Price on The Fundamental Impossibility of Paying Back the Debt

Welcome to day four of our Gold Summer Series!

I hope you’ve had a relaxing summer break so far.

On day one, you heard from Ronnie Stoeferle.

On day two, Jim Rickards shared his views, and on day three, global cycles guru David Murrin provided his take.

Today, we hear from Tim Price, a true investing contrarian.

Tim, a UK based fund manager, established his firm, Price Value Partners, in 2015. His investment approach is based on old-school investing principles espoused by Ben Graham and his student Warren Buffett.

This type of investing is certainly out of fashion in today’s markets!

Tim is also an accomplished author, having written The War on Cash and Investing Through the Looking Glass.

Tim has long warned about the perils of large government deficits and ever-growing debt piles. He believes COVID represented the last gasp of government spending, or at least the market continuing to support such large spending programs.

Which brings us to the topic of gold. Tim thinks this will all end in an inflationary crisis, with gold being a prime beneficiary.

I hope you enjoy Nick’s interview with Tim Price…

God bless,

Brian Chu,

Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report