Thorium: Unpacking the Hidden Opportunity

Several weeks back, we looked at a very obscure part of the resource market: a radioactive element known as thorium.

Not much is known about it.

Few understand it.

And few have unlocked the hidden veil of secrecy that’s part of thorium’s obscure history.

As I pointed out several weeks back, for decades, nuclear scientists have been trying to crack the code on a type of energy generation that uses thorium fuel.

US scientists first began their research way back in the 1950s and 1960s.

A time when both uranium and thorium were being explored as fuel sources for nuclear energy.

Ultimately, America opted for uranium. But there’s a sinister reason why the US government made that decision…

You see, thorium wasn’t the inferior option, far from it.

But this was the era of the Cold War and an intense nuclear arms race, America was laser-focused on uranium.

That’s because uranium is ALSO critical for developing nuclear weapons.

And for that reason, thorium faded from the scientific spotlight.

But 60 Years Later…China

has Entered the Game.

Back in May 2025, I wrote about a breakthrough by Chinese scientists in their attempts to develop thorium reactor technology.

Successfully adding ‘fresh fuel’ to an operating reactor.

At the time, it was described as a major leap forward in validating the commercial viability of thorium as a fuel source in nuclear reactors.

So, why is China so keen to develop this technology?

According to some sources, thorium can generate up to 200 times more energy than conventional uranium-based reactors!

That means, for the same capital outlay, utility companies can generate exponentially more energy.

Thorium-fuelled reactors are also considered safer, especially when combined with molten salt cooling technology, which dramatically reduces ‘meltdown’ risks.

Another key advantage is far less radioactive waste than conventional uranium-powered reactors.

All up, it has the potential to revolutionise China’s access to cheap and dependable energy. And as I detailed in your original piece, that could elevate China’s superpower status to the next level.

So, is there an Investment Angle?

Investing in resource companies that hold thorium reserves would be the most direct way to participate in this energy revolution.

And mark my words, this will be transformational if China can pull this off!

However, given that thorium is not (currently) a commercial product, global thorium reserves remain opaque.

A mining company isn’t going to explore or develop a resource that doesn’t have a market!

Yet, that hasn’t stopped government scientists from investigating the potential here in Australia…

Geoscience Australia states that the mineral monazite is the primary host rock for thorium.

And surprisingly, Australia has actually mined monazite in the past:

Between 1952 and 1995, Australia exported 265 kilotonnes of monazite, mainly to France.

Was it part of France’s scientific investigations into using thorium in its broader nuclear development programs? Who knows!

But the key point here is that monazite is the primary source of thorium.

And Australia happens to have the world’s largest supply!

But there’s another interesting angle to this…

Monazite rocks hold other valuable resources, one of which made bold headlines in 2025:

Rare Earth Elements!

Today, monazites are targeted for their rare earth potential.

And Australia already has a few companies holding extensive monazite resources.

Yet, for now, they’re only interested in the rare earth component.

But these rocks could hold hidden value. A value that could be unlocked if China can prove the commercial viability of thorium reactors.

And they could be close…

If China can unravel the thorium puzzle over the next year or two and deliver commercial-scale nuclear plants fueled by this commodity, that could re-rate stocks holding thorium resources.

This is a hidden value that no one’s paying attention to… Even the companies that hold these resources!

So far, only ONE company in Australia has taken a vague look into its thorium potential.

A company already mining and potentially able to transition rapidly into thorium production if a market for this commodity suddenly emerges.

Don’t get me wrong, this is a fringe investment idea… There is no market for this product YET.

But getting into a ‘hidden’ opportunity early could deliver an immense payback for investors.

That’s why we’ve just finished putting together a special report on this intriguing idea.

Even if you aren’t looking to put money into it, it’s an idea worth exploring for interest’s sake alone!

You can access all the details here.

Until next time.