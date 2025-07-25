This is What it Looks Like: Multiple Forces NOW Driving Commodities Higher

James Cooper outlines his latest presentation to investors… detailing why he believes the next major move in commodities is underway and why this event could eclipse all prior cycles.

As you may know, I’m a geologist who’s spent years working in the resource industry, from early-stage grassroots exploration all the way up to mining.

I share those experiences with my paid readership group.

Those industry insights give my readers unique insights into rocks and how miners and explorers operate—the foundation for investing in the right stocks.

But there’s another critical element I add to this…

You see, I’m constantly studying history, specifically, the events that drove past commodity cycles.

Whether that’s the gold rush of the 1890s, the outbreak of World War I, or the US Civil War.

Commodity cycles are interwoven with the most significant events in history.

And that makes perfect sense.

After all, commodities are the foundation of human civilisation.

No matter what technology or innovation brings, we’ll still need raw materials to build it!

Understanding past cycles and how historic events have shaped higher commodity prices gives our readership some pretty unique insights.

In fact, I’ve spent years trolling through old books, studying booms and busts, and paying special attention to commodity markets.

And throughout all that research, one theme keeps re-appearing:

I’ve discovered that the foundation for a commodity cycle is rooted in a lack of new supply.

And that’s driven by persistent underinvestment in exploration and mining development.

Without future supply, the resource market is out of balance and exposed to EVENTS that drive prices higher.

A pretty logical outcome!

And history has proven this time and again.

But the crucial thing to realise here is this…

A lack of supply ALONE won’t kick-start a new boom in the resource market.

For that to happen requires a catalyst.

To illustrate what I mean, let’s examine the last major cycle: the resource surge of the early 2000s. Most people are pretty familiar with that event.

But few realise that the FOUNDATION for higher prices was actually laid in the 1990s through a lack of investment in new supply.

Like today, that lasted for well over a decade.

But as you know, lack of investment ALONE didn’t drive commodity prices higher.

China’s ravenous appetite for raw materials sparked multi-fold returns on commodities and mining stocks across the 2000s boom.

The country’s colossal infrastructure buildout was the force that catapulted the resource market higher.

But it would be a mistake to think this was our ONLY example.

The 1970s: The ‘Big One’ for Commodities

Few realise that the 1970s commodity boom surpassed what occurred in the early 2000s.

Adjusted for inflation, many commodities, like copper, nickel, oil and gas, coal and uranium, surged to unbroken levels.

And I believe a key reason was that MULTIPLE forces drove prices higher in the 1970s.

In fact, we could narrow it down to THREE:

The Vietnam War, Oil Embargoes and Nixon’s decision to delink the US dollar from gold.

Each event had crucial spill-over implications, ultimately driving metal and energy prices to unbroken extremes.

So, how does that relate to today’s market?

A Challenger to the 1970s is Emerging.

As you probably know, mining has endured sustained underinvestment.

Capital for new developments has remained tight since around 2013.

For the better part of a decade, there has been little or no exploration or new mining developments across key base metals and energy resources like uranium, oil, and gas.

It’s not difficult to visualise that higher commodity prices are likely from here.

But as investors, we want to know when that’s going to happen…

Will it be this year? Next year? Or in five years’ time?

As you know, the seed for higher commodity prices was planted years ago.

Yet, we still haven’t seen anything that resembles a ‘commodity boom.’

But as I’ve detailed, a force is needed to crystallise a new cycle.

And I believe it has arrived.

But not one force, multiple!

I suspect we’re witnessing the unfolding of numerous elements that will push commodity prices much higher this decade.

If I’m right, minerals won’t just surpass the lofty levels reached during the 2000s commodity boom—they could challenge the historic boom of the 1970s.

And if that happens, you’ll want resource companies in your portfolio!

Make sure you check out my latest presentation, so you understand the setup happening in this market.

The time to take advantage of this knowledge is now!

You can do so here.

Regards,

James Cooper,

Editor, Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers