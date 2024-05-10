This is How you Jump on Before the Crowd Arrives

First it was uranium, then gold, and now…

I think we all agree that the last few years has been incredibly difficult to navigate as an investor.

Solid money making opportunities have been few and far between.

My attitude has been to sit on my hands as much as possible and only trade if the opportunity was so compelling I couldn’t ignore it.

That approach has been working out well in one of my trading services, Retirement Trader, where I have sent out 10 trade recommendations over the past year. Only one has been closed for a small 5% loss.

Two other trades have been closed at breakeven and all the others are in the money.

I like to start with a bird’s eye view of a commodity or sector and wait until there is a convergence between a fundamental story and a technical buy signal.

Then I zero in on the companies and ETFs in the sector and look for the best ones to go after based on the right combination of fundamentals and technicals.

In today’s Closing Bell, I have a look at the current situation in the rare earth sector, because I think it may end up being the fourth commodity to take off.

It isn’t ready to go yet, but I wanted to prepare you for what may be coming so you can strike when the time is right.

I think China is using their market power in various commodities to pressure them lower, thus scaring off the nascent competition from the West.

If prices are being forced down into the cost curve it is only a matter of time until marginal players are closed down and prices start heading north again.

The technical situation is looking interesting but as I said above it isn’t quite there yet. Lynas Corporation [ASX:LYC] is the obvious player to consider and their share price is looking close to a buy after a few years of grinding lower.

I show you the long term set up in rare earths and also analyse Lynas in the Closing Bell video above.

