The Tyrants Fall Silent as the Wall Crumbles!

35 years ago to the day, the protest at Tiananmen Square turned into a massacre.

For several weeks, students sat in the square demanding the Chinese government implement democratic reforms.

There were negotiations during this period but both parties were firm in their respective stances.

The Chinese government initially called for protesters to disperse. These turned into threats, before escalating on 4th June after the sun went down.

On that fateful night, the People’s Liberation Army marched in, accompanied by military vehicles and set upon the protesters.

What happened that night was so gruesome I’d rather not repeat here.

While the repercussions against the Chinese government were harsh, the regime has prevailed till now.

For many who live in the West today, China remains a prime example of what we don’t want to live under.

Those in the West are proud of their longstanding privilege of the right to vote and the freedom to express their views (to varying degrees).

Indeed many still comfort themselves with the thought they could choose their representatives and leaders. They also believe the press informs them of what’s happening and keeps the leaders accountable.

Theoretically, a democracy gives the people the power to vote that allows them to sway leaders to act in their best interest. And a constitution enshrines a legal structure upholding these rights.

In fact, this is merely an illusion.

But before I proceed, I seek your good grace to hear me out as I lay my case.

While you’ll find some aspects shocking and discouraging, I have an uplifting story for you. It concerns someone whom I’m proud and privileged to know. Finally, I present you with ways to increase your ability to defend against the tyrants in our society and workplace.

A thin veil of democracy

Let me start with this.

No country is perfect. No governance structure on this side of eternity will please everyone.

Many who live in democratic countries accept this. They aren’t always happy with who is in charge, but many tolerate it.

That all changed in 2020, when the Wuhan virus outbreak engulfed the world.

In claiming that it would keep their citizens safe from the alleged dangers of the virus, governments worldwide exercised nearly limitless authority. Leaders issued directives restricting individual and collective freedoms.

For a few months from March to June 2020, the world literally shut down. Some regions slowly reopened as they felt the dangers had largely passed. In other regions, the governments continued to restrict activity.

By the end of 2020, we all heard the news of a breakthrough in fighting the outbreak. An experimental mRNA drug was available that the developers claimed could prevent the transmission of the virus.

This should’ve been a light that would dispel the darkness.

Except it wasn’t.

From 2021-22, the world divided itself over how governments, dictatorships and democracies alike, resorted to extreme measures to coerce their people to take this drug.

Some governments used more overt such as emergency laws to force its people to comply. Others used an indirect approach by delegating power to organisations to implement mandates in return for funding and other benefits.

Many of you can remember those snap lockdowns in mid-2021 that lasted several months.

The purpose was clear – take this drug or else.

Either way, more than half the world’s population faced the decision to take this drug or risk exclusion from society.

The world saw the thin veil of democracy fall, revealing our leaders as indistinguishable from the infamous dictators in history.

A system that betrayed and failed the people

Since 2021, I’d expressed my numerous doubts regarding the virus outbreak and the measures employed in response. These included:

The reliability of the instruments used…

The accuracy of official statistics relating to infections, deaths and conflating cause and association…

The use of censorship by governments, health bureaucracies, professional organisations, media companies and institutions to quash dissent and even destroy reputations and livelihoods…

The changing official narrative and attempts by those in charge to downplay the damage they caused…and…

The sheer volume of leaks and disclosures about financial, legal and professional compromises by those responsible for implementing the policies…

To be fair, I contend the first set of lockdowns was partly justified as a prudent measure. With so many unknowns, it was fair to err on the side of caution.

But I always felt that lockdowns should have been a temporary measure; the shorter, the better. That’s because the potential loss far outweighs the benefits.

We’re living through this monumental economic disaster now. Expect it to prevail for many more years.

Besides the economy, many suffered as relationships broke down and society was divided, some irreparably.

People revealed their worst during this period. This was especially clear with people in positions of authority who set policies and made decisions that dictated the fate of others.

I’d dare say if you’re reading this, you’re more likely to have been on the receiving end of this. Indeed some of you had to choose between rolling up your sleeve even if you didn’t want to because the alternative was greater hardship.

You might’ve also sat through meetings with your employer and legal representatives fighting for your liberty.

A few of you may’ve even gone to court to challenge the mandates or fight for your job and withheld wages.

If you were fortunate to avoid this, count yourself lucky.

Spare a thought for these people for their emotional pain and financial pressure.

The walls of Jericho are cracking –

Xin Yin Ooi’s victory

Up to this point, you might feel the system is insurmountable.

Or you’re desensitised to this corrupt system’s refusal to crumble despite the revelations against them, the resignations of those responsible and the turning tide of public opinion.

But take heart, those standing up against the system are gaining a foothold even as the system attempts to hide that.

I’ve been closely following the case involving my ex-student, Xin Yin Ooi, who works as a lead data analyst at the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.

She’s someone I’m proud to associate with. Out of interest, she came 3rd in a first-year actuarial studies subject which I convened (yes, I checked my records).

You may recall her name as she revealed last year in the NSW Court of Appeals Tribunal that NSW Health didn’t retain the data used in its daily and weekly COVID reports.

Xin Yin sued her employer in court over her withheld salary over a 10-week period for refusing to comply with the workplace Covid Vaccine Mandate and a directive to return to the office.

She shared with me her experience with the then-Deputy Director, Mr James (Jim) Bentley (who departed for the UK in 2022 to Thames Water, a few weeks after Xin Yin filed a pre-litigation to her court case), and HR threatening her with misconduct and withholding her pay for her non-compliance.

The Department used Section 69 of the Government Sector Employment Act against her. This was the severest measure, short of an employee committing a criminal act.

Had it not been for Xin Yin’s parents and in-laws’ support, she would’ve faced a dire situation. Her husband supported her legal battle by leaving his paid work and bearing the duties of caring for their two children.

On 10th April 2024, the NSW Local Court delivered her a well-deserved victory.

You can read her case 2023/00125994 – XIN YIN OOI v THE SECRETARY, DEPARTMENT OF PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT here .

I asked Xin Yin to kindly share her experience and thoughts with us, which I reproduce below:

‘The numerous times I reflected on what happened during 2021 and 2022, part of me refuse to believe the reality of what I experienced. ‘I have always strived to be a good worker no matter which workplace I go to. Never in my wildest dream did I think the term “misconduct” would be associated with me in any way. ‘It was heartbreaking to have received a misconduct notice, let alone having to defend myself in a cold room, isolated from my colleagues (including those accusing me of such misconduct). ‘But even during the hardest times, I have coworkers who cared – some had offered to buy me groceries after knowing that I was stood down on no income, some had offered to help me find my next job, some who expressed that even though they chose to receive the Covid jabs, they think my right to choose should be respected and not punished, and a small group who made the same choice as me and were facing the same fate. ‘Overall, there are still many good Aussies with a kind heart and want to look after one another, but we can’t not learn from the ramifications of the Covid vaccine mandates imposed upon so many. ‘Most mandates have since been dropped, but their consequences continue to be felt today.’

This victory is a major breakthrough, especially since the news focuses on reporting the failed court cases, of which there were many.

We were made to believe resistance was futile.

Even now, those who knocked down parts of the walls of Jericho receive little attention.

It’s as if those in power want you to comply with everyone else.

Does this not seem like what we expect in places like China, North Korea and other repressive regimes?

But it’s happening here, the US and the European Union.

Protecting yourself from the

next episode of tyranny

Xin Yin isn’t alone in dealing the system a mighty blow.

A few have done the same, but many more had neither the means nor the fortitude to fight such a difficult battle.

Their financial circumstances held them back. It was a price too high to pay.

I’d blame it on the sheer amount of household debt in Australia. The dream of owning our home and being financially secure fuelled a nightmare of epic proportions in Australia and many places elsewhere.

The same brought out the worst among those who created or implemented these morally bankrupt directives and mandates. They would defend themselves by saying they followed orders and had to put bread on their table.

It’ll remain a dark chapter in history. We can only hope future generations won’t repeat it.

To do that requires one to know the difference between money and debt-based currency. That’ll help unshackle them from this broken system.

It’s time to wake up to the truth that our democracy is merely a thin veil. Tyranny comes from those who claim to have our best interests at heart.

God bless,

Brian Chu,

Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report