The PAX SILICA Files: (The Epstein ones are a distraction)…

Lachy here.

I’ve been given a ‘guest spot’ today because I have big news.

Next week… Tuesday, if all goes to plan… I’m releasing some of the most important research of my career.

It centres around key ‘chokepoints’ in the global AI-resources arms race.

And five specific stocks I’ve tagged to them.

I want you to REALLY watch out for this research when it’s released here next Tuesday. The two key words to look out for: PAX SILICA.

A bit of background…

I grew up playing the board game RISK.

It taught me something critical about how power actually works.

Back at the University of Melbourne, my mates and I would play into the wee hours of the morning in the library. The game taught us something that still shapes how I analyse markets today.

Real power isn’t in the territories you control.

It’s in the alliances you forge. The enemies you create for others.

And the resources you secure before anyone else notices their value.

When you’re holding Australia with its measly two bonus armies per turn, you’d better make friends fast. Or find something valuable to trade.

Right now, that game is playing out on a global scale.

And it’s central to the five stock recommendations I’ll be sending to you next week.

In RISK, you can go after the ‘big ones’, like Asia and North America.

But there’s always one player that quietly builds armies in places like Australia…and Greenland.

Greenland is the oversized, icy plug between Europe and North America.

In RISK, controlling Greenland is quietly powerful.

It’s the northern flank of North America. One of the three chokepoint territories you need if you want to hold the continent’s bonus of five armies per turn while defending only three entry points (Alaska, Central America, and that sneaky opening to Europe via Iceland).

On the standard RISK map, Greenland is the only territory that sits at the strategic hinge between Europe and North America.

Sealing off the continent from external disruption.

In that sense, looking at what’s going on right now through the prism of RISK can help you predict which companies and stocks might be winners or losers in the years ahead…

Whoever owns Greenland gets the

bridges, the bonuses, and the

psychological upper hand…

This is the essence of the stock recommendations I’m about to release next week.

Trump’s long‑running, slightly unhinged interest in buying Greenland — framed as a “real‑estate deal” — fits neatly into my PAX SILICA thesis of what small stocks could become much bigger stocks in the next five years.

In THIS case… he’s not just being a non-thinking loudmouth.

He has people in his ears telling him America needs to own this critical chokepoint.

Officially, the U.S. justifies its interest in Greenland as a national‑security and Arctic‑navigation imperative.

But it’s really about STUFF.

The world’s densest clusters of critical minerals — rare earths, graphite, nickel, and zinc—needed for magnets, batteries, and AI‑adjacent hardware.

Greenland is effectively the northern chokepoint on the critical‑minerals supply chain.

But it’s not the only chokepoint.

As you’ll see when I do my big research dump next week, there are several others. And there are five stocks you might want to own now that may benefit from what plays out in the next year or two.

Precursors of these stocks

are already moving…

If you stacked your armies into Critical Metals Group a year ago, you’d be laughing all the way to the bank right now.

They’re a microcap that has turned Greenland‑adjacent rare earths into a market‑repricing event.

Critical Metals holds a 92.5% stake in the Tanbreez rare earth project in southern Greenland.

Making it the de facto controlling shareholder of one of the world’s largest rare‑earth deposits.

Its shares were trading around a dollar mid-last year.

Now they’re around ten dollars.

These guys just experienced a cluster of “sovereign AI metal” catalysts.

Including regulatory green lights, a huge rare‑earth acquisition, and speculation about direct U.S. government involvement.

Greenland’s Tanbreez project is known as one of the largest heavy rare earth resources in the world. And Critical Metals Group just lifted its stake there to over 90%. Their stock recently popped 322% in two weeks.

Trump’s fixation on buying or otherwise securing Greenland can be read as a kind of real‑world RISK endgame.

If Greenland were a stock, Critical Metals would be the high‑beta, RISK‑style leveraged proxy.

A tiny, illiquid ticker with a massive, Greenland‑sized bet on the outcome of the AI‑metal race.

Next week… I lift the curtain on five more plays I believe are following the same playbook. Keep your eyes on your inbox for my PAX SILICA SELECTION.