The Mainstream Washes Back into Uranium Stocks

In light of the recent uranium surge, James Cooper touches on the need to focus on markets with strong fundamental strength, and getting in before the mainstream tide washes in

As an investor, should you wait for confirmation that a market is moving or invest before prices rise? It’s an important question.

You’re either a trend follower or someone who relies on fundamental principles like supply and demand to drive investment decisions.

Or, perhaps, you might be like me, someone who uses BOTH strategies.

I use technical analysis (charts) to understand trends while drawing on my experience as a geologist to give me that fundamental edge.

Yet sometimes the fundamental outlook (alone) is so compelling that it simply pays to ignore any price weakness, buy positions, and wait patiently for the inevitable rebound to arrive.

Uranium Stocks: Did You Get Your Slice?

If you’ve followed my analysis in 2025, you’ll know I’ve been crowing about the opportunity forming in the uranium market.

Writing in depth about the positive supply and demand metrics. And that’s despite uranium stocks sitting in the gutter for most of this year!

But that didn’t stop me from writing pieces like this:

Ending Mining Bans: Will WA Uranium Stocks Surge?

I wrote that in February, stating: ‘This is a market ripe for accumulating [uranium] stocks in regions with regulatory certainty.’

On 19 March, I wrote this: The Junta Shakeup: Uranium Supply Risks Loom.

Labouring the point that ‘uranium remains a solid long-term opportunity for investors.’

And to hammer down the opportunity, I wrote a special three-part series dedicated entirely to the uranium opportunity.

I wrote that LAST month, which you can revisit here.

So, what’s the point I’m trying to make?

If you’ve been following Mining Memo this year, you’ll know uranium has been my core focus—an opportunity that few were paying attention to.

Uranium offers an excellent example of why you have to seize opportunities BEFORE they get the nod from the mainstream crowd.

Otherwise, this might happen…

Nuclear Trump

It’s been a long time since the US had a pro-nuclear president, but that time has finally arrived with Donald Trump.

Here’s a short snippet from an official White House statement, released last week, highlighting the US government’s nuclear ambitions:

“Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to rapidly deploy advanced nuclear technologies to support national security objectives, including powering artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure and national security installations.”

And predictably, uranium stocks surged!

Check out these huge rebound gains across the uranium market, since last month’s lows:

It brings us back to our original question… Are you a trend follower ready to embrace the nuclear gravy train?

Or have you already invested in uranium stocks based on the major supply and demand advantages I outlined in previous editions?

I hope it was the latter!

But the problem here is that, for most investors, they need confirmation from ‘trusted’ news outlets before diving in, like this from the AFR:

Yet, the potential for a major rebound in the uranium market, detailed many times in Mining Memo, has rapidly come to pass.

While that’s not to say that this opportunity is over, if you were going to chase this market higher, you’d need a clear strategy—one that protects your capital if it fails to meet ever-rising expectations.

It’s counterintuitive, but markets become far more risky to investors when the mainstream dials in. And we’re now rapidly approaching that point with uranium stocks.

With all the excitement, it’s easy to forget that just a month ago, most investors considered uranium stocks a garbage investment idea.

This week, it’s being hyped across mainstream news.

You’re Key Takeaway

The biggest opportunity (for uranium stocks) was back in February, March, or even April… In the weeks, I detailed this commodity as a potential rebound idea.

Resource markets, in particular, move fast, which often leaves trend followers behind once the rebound gets underway.

That’s perhaps another tick for fundamental investors looking at resource opportunities in terms of their value.

Undoubtedly, it takes enormous conviction to ignore market banter and seize opportunities when no one cares. But uranium is an excellent example of why you must stay the course.

But if you missed out on that story, don’t worry…

Over the coming weeks, I’ll explore new commodity ideas that aren’t getting attention from the broader market. And this time, you’ll be ready to take full advantage!

Until then.

Regards,

James Cooper,

Editor, Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers