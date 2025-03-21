Fat Tail Daily

The latest Closing Bell podcast is available now

By ,

Traders Callum Newman and Murray Dawes sit down to analyse the price action on the ASX/200, two stocks skyrocketing…plus the next sector to potentially break out. All on this week’s Closing Bell.

It’s a special week coming up at Fat Tail Investment Research.

My colleague, Murray Dawes, is going to release his latest whitepaper.

This is in response to the big sell-down and high volatility we’ve seen in the markets lately.

Murray was warning his readers of this potential as early as mid-February — prior to the sharp sell-off that hit early March.

What’s likely next?

Sign up to this priority list to access Murray’s latest technical analysis of the market…plus where opportunities might be forming up ahead.

In the meantime, tune into today’s Closing Bell episode for more insights and ideas on the ASX.

Best wishes,

Callum Newman Signature

Callum Newman,
Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

P.S: Blood in the Streets may be coming to the ASX in the next few months. If you have the right trades on…and you time the down move correctly…this could be the most profitable ‘crash’ of your lifetime. We don’t like to scaremonger; but facts are facts. Go here to see what we’ve found.

  The latest Closing Bell podcast is available now
    By Callum Newman

    Traders Callum Newman and Murray Dawes sit down to analyse the price action on the ASX/200, two stocks skyrocketing…plus the next sector to potentially break out. All on this week's Closing Bell.

