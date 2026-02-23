The Doctor Will See You Now

‘The idea that the Chinese lack creativity is a comforting superstition, cherished chiefly by those whose last original idea was to install a second refrigerator in the garage.’ –Suggested to us by ChatGPT

In the west, we more attempts to control the economy, The People, the news and the ‘narrative.’ The latest count shows federal, state, and local government spending at 40% of GDP. So, they’ve got a lot to control it with. Reuters:

Trump adviser Hassett suggests New York Fed researchers be punished for tariffs argument Kevin Hassett, a top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, on Wednesday said those behind a New York Federal Reserve research paper that argued the costs of tariffs are borne mostly by Americans should be punished for what he described as shoddy scholarship.

In the east, or at least in China, the citizens have less democracy than we have. BBC from 2018:

China’s Xi allowed to remain ‘president for life’ as term limits removed

But they have no military bases scattered throughout the planet. China does not blow up fishing boats. It does not kidnap foreign leaders. It has never invaded another country, nor even threatened to do so.

The US, by contrast, has some 700 bases outside the homeland. It bombs, threatens or intervenes somewhere almost every day. And at home, the US has 541 people in jail for every 100,000 loose on the streets. In China, only 119 are in jail/100k. Either the Chinese are more law abiding, or Americans are putting their fellow countrymen behind bars at four times the Chinese rate for no good reason.

And while the west seems to be in decline, the east seems to rise. China marked the beginning of the New Year with a fantastic spectacle in Beijing…watched by more people than any previous show. It unveiled a ‘new generation’ of robots.

And these were no ordinary sci-fi robots, shuffling along stiffly like a superannuated senator. On display were 25 human-sized machines that walked, ran, jumped, performed kung-fun stunts — all in perfectly choreographed precision. Breakdancing…back flipping — it was amazing what these robots could do.

And their manufacturer Unitree says it will produce 20,000 of them this year. Interesting Engineering:

Unitree’s WuBot robot performed the martial arts sequence at the event. The H1 robots came next, performing table-vaulting parkour, 3-meter aerial flips, and single-leg flips. The robots also showcased an air flare grand spin of seven-and-a-half rotations and other high-difficulty movements, which marked a significant upgrade from the Yangko dance they performed at the 2025 event.

As far as we know, no western country can do anything like this.

The show was so impressive some viewers even doubted it was real. Not even the Chinese could do something like this, they thought.

“I’m deeply suspicious,” wrote one. “It could be AI generated.’

But the performance was said to be live, before real people…and it wasn’t as perfect as you’d expect from an AI-generated fraud. The robots often had to quickly move their feet to keep their balance. AI was used to program the graceful, powerful, coordinated moves, not to deceive the viewers.

And here’s Lin Guoer’s viral YouTube channel (@linguoermechanic) that has nothing to do with AI…but with the energy of the Chinese people. Lin is a young woman from Yunnan Province with an amazing talent for restoring old engines and broken machines. Her channel has two million followers! (In this video, she restores a 100-year-old tractor.)