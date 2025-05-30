TACO Man Versus the Share Market

Today’s Friday, which means it’s time for the Fat Tail weekly podcast, the Closing Bell. Today my colleague Murray Dawes explains why he’s going ‘short’ the US market. We also chat about the Japanese threat to financial stability.

Today’s Friday, which means it’s time for the Fat Tail weekly podcast, the Closing Bell.

Today my colleague Murray Dawes explains why he’s going ‘short’ the US market. We also chat about the Japanese threat to financial stability.

We revisit a profitable idea (so far!) from 3 weeks ago, and why it may have more legs to go over the next 12 months.

Plus, Murray and I chat about the current TACO meme about the President – Trump Always Chickens Out.

Murray shares what he’s learned from Trump’s book, the Art of the Deal.

Click on the image below to watch…

Best wishes,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

P.S. Murray’s calling it ‘Big Wednesday’ for the ASX — and he thinks a major trade could be brewing. Catch his take here.