SPECIAL INVESTIGATION: Who’s the Next Afterpay? (Part 3)

Right now, Artificial Intelligence is everything, everywhere, all at once.

It’s so ubiquitous it’s exhausting.

Going into 2026, you’re either terrified of it. In thrall of it. Trying to profit from it. Or just bloody bored of hearing about it!

If you’re like me, it’s a mixture of all of the above.

But today, we focus on a potential PROFIT angle. It’s Fat Tail Investment Research, so it’s not something most mainstream outlets are transfixed on.

And it revolves around a group of stocks, within five “opportunity sets”, but zeroing in on one very small, very risky ASX stock in particular.

At the time I write it trades below 65 cents.

We’ve set an initial buy-up-to price of 80-cents.

These types of equities move up-and-down super quick.

And this share…like most others…has gone down in recent weeks.

Hyper-risky. But if we’re right, this just entered a ‘Goldilocks’ buy-zone. Just in the last few days.

So, I want you to evaluate the research we present to you here very carefully.

Once you know the stock, do your own background research. Ask some mates about it. Maybe even hit up your broker or financial advisor if you have one and trust their advice. This is a big bet.

As a publisher of slightly out-there financial ideas, I have a few sleepless nights.

Especially when it comes to publishing research on opportunities like this. If you’re right, you’re VERY right over the course of time. But if you’re wrong, you look like a plonker. And you risk losing readers who take your advice and lose money.

I don’t take that responsibility lightly

So I ask you to scrutinise the due diligence we’ve put together for you in this brand-new stock showcase…and then make your own decision on how you proceed. Think very carefully if this stock meets your own risk-profile.

Here’s the bottom line…

When it comes to what happens in 2026-2030 in the AI stock space, we believe most investors…not just retail but the pros as well…are placing their bets on the wrong companies.

They’re buying the hyperscalers.

They’re persisting with the chip makers.

And still obsessed with the newcomers that have already burst onto the scene, like Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT). The breakout AI star of 2025, up 1,500%. Sure, AI infrastructure and quantum computing will still offer some risk-reward prospects for outsized gains in 2026. But there’s an argument that this is not where the REAL money is about to be made…

Lachlann Tierney is convinced we’re witnessing the birth of something far more transformative:

The Agentic Economy

There’s an ASX-listed company with a tiny $147 million market cap that could be positioned right at the centre of it.

Its trajectory at this early stage is similar to one of our best early small-cap recommendations. Afterpay.

This new pick appears to be following the early Afterpay’s playbook closely.

It has a similar amount of cash to start with – and a chance at a US expansion where the real money will be made.

Afterpay IPO’d with $25 million in cash in May 2016.

The pick we’re about to showcase just raised $20 million. Both companies targeted SMEs with transformative technology through partner distribution.

The difference? Afterpay tackled payments.

THIS NEW RECOMMENDATION is automating entire business operations with agentic AI.

Our small-cap expert has assessed that the market opportunity is potentially even larger in 2026-2030 than Afterpay scooped up 2017 to 2021.

Like Afterpay, it has an odd origin story. (The Afterpay idea had its roots in an idea to fix sales friction for handmade jewellery.)

And a grand vision.

Not long ago it had revenues below the $2m range annually. And a market cap of a microscopic $10m.

It was, by most measures, an unremarkable small-cap consumer goods company.

Then something changed.

It’s to do with AI.

What’s the story and who are they?

Be among the first in Australia to get Lachy’s research on these guys by watching this.