We’re giving you a cheeky look today

Hey, Callum Newman here.

Big stuff is in play here at Fat Tail. Later this week, something we’ve been working on for months is finally going to see the light of day.

It’s our own, unique take on speculative Artificial Intelligence stocks.

What is it, why are we doing it, and how might it be of benefit to you?

As my UK colleague Sam Volkering explained last week…

‘Take a look at the prices of the following stocks: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – stock price $880

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) – stock price $1,121

Meta (NASDAQ:META) – stock price $550

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – stock price $984

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) – stock price $1,360

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) – stock price $402 ‘What do you notice about them all? ‘Yes, they’re all traded on the Nasdaq. ‘What else? ‘I’ll help out: they’re related to the AI investment boom we’re in the midst of right now. ‘But also… ‘They’re all very bloody expensive on a per-share basis. ‘The cheapest in that list is Microsoft at $402. ‘That means before you get a single MSFT share you need $402 (plus costs) to trade it. ‘For the most expensive, Broadcom, you’re not getting near it unless you’ve got nearly $1,400 to start with.’

Point is…

Not only do you have to stump up massive money for a single share in these guys…

…that kind of exposure to the Artificial Intelligence megatrend is unlikely to give you exponential gains. None of those stocks are likely to go up another 50%…let alone triple…in the foreseeable future.

Which brings is to our AI small cap project.

It drills down on unknown…and yes, much riskier…AI plays.

Ones where you could lose a lot if you’re wrong. But you can buy them for cents and win big if you’re right.

Intrigued?

I’ve attached a little preview snippet of the video to watch. It’s still a raw cut at this stage. But worth a nosey if your interest is piqued! Just click below.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

Callum Newman is a real student of the markets. He’s been studying, writing about, and investing for more than 15 years. Between 2014 and 2016, he was mentored by the preeminent economist and author Phillip J Anderson. In 2015, he created The Newman Show Podcast, tapping into his network of contacts, including investing legend Jim Rogers, plus best-selling authors Jim Rickards, George Friedman, and Richard Maybury. He also launched Money Morning Trader, the popular service profiling the hottest stocks on the ASX each trading day.

Today, he helms the ultra-fast-paced stock trading service Small-Cap Systems and small-cap advisory Australian Small-Cap Investigator .