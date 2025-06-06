Fat Tail Daily

Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Small Caps

Silver Sizzles: Key Level Broken

By ,

Today the star of the show Murray Dawes analyses the silver chart. It’s now broken above US$35 per pounce – a key technical level. What does it mean? How can you play it? Murray will share his analysis, and where silver might go, with some ticker codes to follow.

Today’s Friday, which means it’s time for the Fat Tail weekly podcast, the Closing Bell.

Today the star of the show Murray Dawes analyses the silver chart. It’s now broken above US$35 per ounce – a key technical level. What does it mean?

Murray will share his analysis, and where it might go, plus some ticker symbols to follow.

We also discuss two live trades in our respective services, and what’s happening in the market.

Then there’s the breakdown of the “bros” Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

So much to discuss!

Click on the image below to watch…

Best wishes,

Callum Newman Signature

Callum Newman,
Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Callum Newman

Callum Newman is a real student of the markets. He’s been studying, writing about, and investing for more than 15 years. Between 2014 and 2016, he was mentored by the preeminent economist and author Phillip J Anderson. In 2015, he created The Newman Show Podcast, tapping into his network of contacts, including investing legend Jim Rogers, plus best-selling authors Jim Rickards, George Friedman, and Richard Maybury. He also launched Money Morning Trader, the popular service profiling the hottest stocks on the ASX each trading day.

Today, he helms the ultra-fast-paced stock trading service Small-Cap Systems and small-cap advisory Australian Small-Cap Investigator.

Callum’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2025 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988