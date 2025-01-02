Ronald-Peter Stoeferle on The New Gold Playbook

Welcome to 2025!

Well, we are two days in…but who counts Day 1?

I hope you had a wonderful time bringing in the New Year. But today, we get right down to business.

And that business…is gold.

I’m Brian Chu, and as you might know, I’m the gold guy around here.

I don’t just talk gold though. I eat my own cooking, so to speak. I have the vast majority of my family’s wealth in gold and related assets. I run the Australian Gold Fund, a private family office that invests solely in Australian gold stocks.

While the fund is private, I publish everything via my website. Of course, I also use my experience and expertise to show private investors strategies to invest in this space via my two specialist newsletter advisories.

So, to business…and the reason I’m writing to you today.

Gold had a cracking 2024.

In US dollars, it was up around 30% for the year.

In Aussie dollars, it was up around 40%.

That compares to a gain in the ASX200 Total Return Index of around 13%.

The big question is, will the gold bull run continue in 2025?

To help answer that question, we’ve tapped into some of the world’s best ‘gold minds’.

Over the next week or so, we are dedicating this time to bringing you an exclusive interview series from our global gold intelligence network.

Each interview has a brief intro from yours truly…and is hosted by Strategic Intelligence Australia’s Nick Hubble. You’ll get unique insights into what’s in store for gold in 2025.

So, without further ado, here’s the first guest, Ronnie Stoferle. Ronnie is author of the famous, In Gold We Trust report…

God bless,

Brian Chu,

Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report