Regain your birthright, starting with this…

The pressures in Australia have become too much for some that they’re packing their bags. I don’t believe you need to join them. There’s another way to fight back. But first, claim your birthright and live free…

The proverbial boiling a frog slowly in a pot is starting to catch up with many Aussie battlers today.

Recently, I listened to this video that spoke for many Aussies out there:

I know this may not apply to some of you. You’re the lucky ones, or well-prepared, because you saw the writing on the wall years ago.

But spare a thought for those less fortunate than us. Many do find themselves in this situation. It may not be by choice or bad life decisions. They might have grown up after the economic train pulled out of the station.

Yes, many out there don’t know better, nor do they even want to hear of it if you tell them.

Why am I writing about this?

It’s because in Australia, we’ve come to the stage where the wheels are starting to fall off.

You won’t see that on TV or walking in the streets. There’s still a façade of abundance, at least when you see so many brand-new shiny cars on the road, and people clutching several bags when they go shopping. The cafes are still filled with diners on the sidewalks sipping coffee and enjoying bacon, eggs, and smashed avocados.

But behind closed doors, around the kitchen table, many households are struggling to make ends meet. Bills are piling up, as is the cost of living. Some may have been out of a job for some time and struggling to find work. Others have taken up working in the gigs business like Uber, Doordash, Deliveroo, and so on.

The housing crisis continues to worsen in many cities. The rental market has tightened on one hand, while many homes on sale are sitting on the market for an extended time. The vendors are holding out for an even higher offer. Meanwhile some who are renting struggle to find another place when asked to move out.

It’s no wonder why some Aussies are packing their bags and heading overseas to find a better life.

Phony money, incompetent bureaucrats

In recent weeks, I’ve written about the problems plaguing Australia and the rest of the world, especially Western society.

Many have echoed their agreement, though a small handful were critical. Those who didn’t like it thought I was speaking from one side of the political aisle.

They’re partly right about my stances, but have largely missed the point about where I stand in Australian politics.

I can criticise our major political parties easily. We had Coward, Krudd, Juliard, the Mad Monk, Turdball, Scummo, and now Airline Albo. They failed us over time, especially since the turn of the millennium.

We lived on easy street compared to many Western countries. We can thank Prime Minister John Howard and Treasurers Peter Costello and Wayne Swan for keeping us out of a recession when the subprime crisis hit us. But we can curse them under the same breath.

Why?

The easy street we cruised down was on the backs of phony money and incompetent bureaucrats.

What’s phony money? Why, our plastic notes and coins, made out of cheap metal! The ones we deposit into a bank to earn pitifully low interest but diminish in purchasing power.

We earn more in dollar terms, but afford less.

Our riches come from elsewhere, but we’re managing that poorly. Australia boasts one of the world’s richest reserves of natural resources. We have literally every mineral under the sun, some in vast quantities.

That made Australia one of the two wealthiest nations at the turn of the 20th century (not a typo, I’m talking about 1900). We remain a wealthy country even now, thanks to our legacy.

Advertisement: The fourth big ‘shift’ in mining There have been three major changes to the way the resource sector works in the last century. Each one birthed some of Australia’s biggest mining companies — like BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue…and handed some significant gains to investors. We’re now witnessing a fourth major shift in this sector… Discover the four stocks that could benefit most here.

To our credit, we dug up some of that and sold it to overseas buyers to earn revenue. However, we also unplugged our manufacturing and shipped that overseas.

On the latter point, I remember not long after we came to Australia in 1989, my father expressed his bewilderment at how we dig up our natural resources and export them overseas, only to pay higher prices to bring back the finished goods.

I know it’s business and profits, but it just seemed counterintuitive.

The failures of our government, regardless of the parties that held power, are in its myopic thinking and people-pleasing.

It failed to create a sovereign wealth fund. We’re still funding ourselves on taxes to pay for welfare and public services.

It threw everything to prop up the property markets – negative gearing, red tape in land and building approvals, increased immigration, and so on,

It spent loads of health, but we’ve become less healthy and more drug-dependent.

It poured funding into education, but our society takes opinions from sportspeople, celebrities, and online influencers.

There are more… but we get the idea.

Reclaim your birthright

Australia was first settled by convicts (predominantly). Some won their freedom by hard work and good behaviour, taming the wilderness and creating prosperity for generations.

Today we’re similar, except bounded by the shackles of debt and complacency.

It sounds bleak but I do see some hope. People are now realising it and yearn to break free.

That’s why I don’t advocate packing your bags and leaving Australia because of what it has become.

It may be a shadow of what it was. And it could descend further because of what Big Money is doing to attempt to re-engineer our society.

But these social engineers can pound sand because we’re wising up to their tricks.

I can feel the undercurrent of decent Australians despising the smugness of the faux intelligentsia that talks down on them daily. They preach from their pulpit of hypocrisy, all from the comfort of their sheltered and gated dwellings.

Little do they know that the tide is turning fast. They may want to control what we watch and hear. But we can deplatform them by starving their attention and funding flow.

Less on their phony money and debt, more into real assets.

We were created to be free. We fell into their shackles and servitude, sometimes by choice and at times through ignorance.

The time has come to reclaim your birthright.

My colleague, Nick Hubble, has recently worked with renowned financial and geopolitical strategist, James Rickards, to position you for the coming transformation in society. They’ll unlock secrets to how you can get ahead, ensuring you will be a free man or woman, and not a victim.

The change is happening outside, and hopefully will take over Australia in the coming years. Get ahead, find out more by clicking here.