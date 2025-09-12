Fat Tail Daily

Rate Cut Boom Unleashed

By ,

US stocks continue to fly as we approach the Feds interest rate decision next week. A mortgage refinancing boom is about to begin so investors need to position themselves. Aussie stocks have been struggling and Murray shows you what needs to happen to spark the buying again. Murray and Callum also point out three cryptocurrencies that are ripe for a run.

Today we bid farewell to a gentleman and a scholar, Callum Newman.

If he has helped you to build your nest egg over the past 14 years of tireless stock hunting, be sure to head to the YouTube version of Closing Bell today to wish him well.

Just click on the word ‘YouTube’ in the bottom right corner of the video to be directed to the YouTube version and leave a comment below the video.

From next week, tech guru Charlie Ormond will join me for future editions of Closing Bell.

Both Charlie and microcap specialist Lachlan Tierney will be writing during the week in Fat Tail Daily from now on.

I have also changed the schedule for my ‘Chart of the Day’ analysis and will be sending those through to you on Monday and Wednesday in future.

Now onto the markets…

Stocks had a good week after last week’s bearishness.

But as I show you today, we need to remain a little wary of future price action due to the confirmation of the weekly sell pivot last week.

The uptrend is so strong that we need to see much more selling before it will be time to lower exposure.

But until a weekly buy pivot is confirmed, I think it is prudent to hold onto what you’ve got rather than adding more exposure.

Gold and silver continue to fly and could head much higher over the next few months as interest rates in the US start dropping.

The US looks like it is on the cusp of a mortgage refinancing wave which can lead to great opportunities. I discuss this in the video below.

Callum and I also dive into the world of crypto and point out a few that look ready to rocket.

The three we have a look at are Onda, Solana, and Ethereum.

So I hope you enjoy today’s show and be sure to give us a ‘like’!

Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader & International Stock Trader

