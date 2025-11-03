Fat Tail Daily

Outsiders: Why Natural Gas and Biotech Could Be Your Next Winning Bet

Gold and rare earths peaked early. Could natural gas and biotech be the next winners?

A couple smokies for you today.

Outside chances on biotech and natural gas.

Gold and rare earths dominated the early stages of this commodity cycle.

With companies like Lynas Rare Earths soaring (and now coming back to earth) and gold stocks delivering triple-digit returns – it’s time to look beyond the obvious plays.

The smartest investors know that by the time everyone’s talking about a trend, the easy money has often been made.

That’s why two sectors could be setting up for explosive moves: natural gas and biotechnology.

We don’t have enough gas!
And yet they’re still cheap

I think natural gas represents perhaps the most compelling contrarian opportunity on the ASX right now.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission isn’t mincing words.

Eastern Australia faces potential shortfalls starting as early as Q4 2025, with supply gaps possible throughout 2026.

By 2027, a staggering 87% of domestic gas supply accessible to National Electricity Market states will come from Queensland, rising to 96% by 2037.

Yet natural gas stocks remain “deeply unloved”, creating a textbook setup for patient investors.

There are plenty of prime Queensland gas developers out there right now.

Gas prices have rocketed from $5/GJ a few years ago to between $12-14/GJ today. Yet the market continues treating these companies like yesterday’s news.

Meanwhile Victoria’s government policies have “squeezed out” gas, creating an emerging gap between demand and supply that’s forcing prices higher.

Energy analysts are positioning for a potential renaissance. Amplitude Energy [ASX: AEL] 3D Energi [ASX: TDO] and Emperor Energy [ASX: EMP] are all planning significant drilling campaigns over the next few months.

So natural gas could be a major dark horse over the next six months.

Here’s the other sector I’m watching closely…

Unloved biotechs to hit the front?

The biotechnology sector presents an equally compelling contrarian opportunity.

The sector benefits from multiple tailwinds that most investors are overlooking.

Australia’s biotech market specifically is expected to see revenue of AU$12.3 billion in 2025.

We have a lot of really bright people in this country too…

The country ranks fifth globally for research and translation capabilities.

There’s some big drugs coming off patent soon too…

The “patent cliff” phenomenon adds upside potential. Morgan Stanley predicts that products losing exclusivity by 2030 generate $183.5 billion in annual sales currently.

This creates opportunities for companies to enter markets as generics and compete directly rather than seeking entirely new indications.

It also means Big Pharma will be racing to secure rights to their next big blockbuster drug soon as well.

Meaning plenty of acquisitions.

The “Horses for Courses” Strategy

Being a favourite means short odds. Higher probability, but a low reward.

Right now, with my trader cap on, I wouldn’t be in gold or rare earths. They’ve run their race for now.

Commodity cycles will continue turning, rewarding those patient enough to position for the next move rather than chasing the last one.

Sometimes the best strategy is backing the outsiders that everyone else has overlooked.

In natural gas and biotech, that’s exactly what the smart money is quietly doing right now.

The track conditions are changing. The question is whether you’re willing to bet on the horses nobody’s watching.

Good luck today.

Better yet, start planning for tomorrow.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Micro-Caps

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Lachlann Tierney
Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy is nearing completion of a PhD in economics at RMIT University, where his research focuses on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work is housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He holds a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and an Honours BA in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

