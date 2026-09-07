Orinoco Funk

‘Hello Greenland,’ announced POTUS. The accompanying illustration showed him peering down at the island, a little like David ogling Bathsheba as she bathed on the roof.

What he was after was oil. In league with a Texas oil company, he hoped to turn Greenland into a kind of arctic Saudi Arabia, exporting millions of barrels of oil to the US.

Not likely, say the Telegraph:

Trump’s Greenland oil grab freezes over

The Greenlanders did not take kindly to the suggestion. And it looks as though the quest for oil off the coast is now stalled.

But hopes for cheap gas gush up from time to time, especially when you are facing a tough election. CNN:

President Donald Trump said Friday night the United States has reached an oil agreement with Venezuela, a move he said will “more than double” American oil reserves, increase oil supply and lower gas prices. “At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority U.S. control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer,” Trump wrote on social media.

If you can’t get it in the Arctic, go to the tropics.

And it was not just another of Trump’s ‘art of the deal’ negotiations, but a masterpiece of statecraft.

The recipe has three steps:

First, you take out the leader of a foreign country.

Second, you make a deal with stooge replacements…who continue, more or less, the policies of their predecessor, but have little doubt about what might happen to them if they don’t go along with the Gringo Gordo in Washington.

Third, you announce the biggest ‘deal’ in oil industry history, giving you 65 billion more barrels of reserves, at ‘no cost’ to you or your voters.

With this oozing bounty you will be able to refill the national emergency reserve, lower gasoline prices…and boost GDP with lower-priced energy. Or, so you say.

Yes, it looked like POTUS had pulled a rabbit from his hat. And it came just in time. Things hadn’t been looking so good for the Trump brand. Gas prices a dollar a gallon higher than when he began his war with Iran…sour polling numbers…negative wage growth…and GDP growth — when you take out the AI investment money — at barely over 1%.

Hoorah for the oil deal — the furry thing would make the figures hop from red to black…restore the popularity of Team Trump…and give the Republicans a decent shot at retaining control of Congress in November.

But questions arose.

Why not just auction off the oil rights, openly and fairly? How do you get 65 billion barrels of oil reserves for nothing? Does the puppet government in Caracas really have the authority to make such a deal? And if these oil reserves are really so valuable, how come they are still in ‘reserve?’

No sooner had the good news arrived than critics began pouring cold water on them. Foreign Policy:

Trump’s Venezuela Oil Deal Is a Farce There aren’t 65 billion barrels, they won’t be lowering gas prices, and they won’t refill the SPR.

Even with a gun to their heads, they say, the Venezuelans are unlikely to give away a substantial part of their national treasure. There was more to the story, they pointed out, and it wasn’t very promising. Under the Chavez’s cronies the oil industry in Venezuela deteriorated badly. Production collapsed. Machinery and infrastructure degraded…or was stolen.

Delcy Rodriguez herself spoke of the need for $100 billion in investment. Where will it come from? Foreign oil companies have already been kicked out of Venezuela twice. How long will it take for the next Venezuelan leaders to forsake, foreswear, and forget they ever made this deal?

Not only that, the investment might be a loser from the get-go. This is not Saudi Arabia we’re talking about. It’s Venezuela. With different topography. Different politics. And very different oil deposits. Its Orinoco deposits, which are said to have more than a trillion barrels of black goo in them, contain what is widely believed to be the worst oil in the world. It costs more to get out of the ground and more to refine. And it emits more methane and carbon dioxide. The actual net present value of Trump’s deal, according to an estimate by David Stockman, may be as much as MINUS $84 billion.

In summary, what POTUS has pulled from his hat might not be a rabbit at all, but a skunk. And he’s holding it by the tail.