Orica [ASX:ORI] Continues Tech Expansion with Latest Acquisition

Orica shares are down as the company buys another tech-focused company to expand its digital solutions services.

Explosives manufacturer Orica [ASX:ORI] is set to acquire sensors and data delivery company Terra Insights for $560 million.

In a deal announced today, Orica said it has entered a binding sale with Vance Street Capital LLC to buy the Canadian-based Terra.

Terra Insights focuses on geotechnical and geospatial monitoring for mining and infrastructure. This includes sensors, software, and connectivity to customers in over 90 countries.

Shareholders were relieved to hear that the acquisition will not need further capital raising by Orica. Shares in Orica were still down by 2.5% today.

The company finishes the year trading well above its 200-day moving average, trading at $16.22 per share.

Its shares have gained 5.12% in the past 12 months, as Orica has benefited from the revival of mining and garnered accolades.

AFR awarded Orica ‘the most innovative large company for 2023‘ for its tech-forward approach.

So how will the new acquisition add to their digital growth strategy?

Explosion in technology

The deal is a new chapter in the nearly decade-long working relationship between the two companies.

This strategic move expands Orica’s Digital Solutions footprint. It will also establish the company as a strong player in the realm of asset monitoring.

Terra has seen strong growth in recent years, with solid demand for its real-time monitoring solutions.

Their attractive margins and double-digit EBITDA growth will fit nicely into Orica’s Digital Solutions portfolio.

Orica’s digital services unit, which includes Axis Mining Technology and GroundProbe, has been a hotbed of growth.

Earnings in the unit doubled to $54.3 million, at a margin of 25%, well above the group EBIT margin of 7.3%.

The theme here is tech, with Orica opening its first Digital Solutions Centre in Jakarta this month to show off its tech suite.

It has also garnered attention for being one of the early adopters of Microsoft’s AI Co-pilot to assist customers.

Orica Managing Director and CEO Sanjeev Gandhi said:

‘Terra is highly complementary to Orica Digital Solutions and our GroundProbe business, adding additional products and capability across the mining and civil infrastructure value chains. The acquisition allows Orica to offer a more complete geotechnical offering to customers as well as adding an established stream of recurring software revenue.’

‘This acquisition strongly aligns with our Digital Solutions strategy and growth in mining and infrastructure. We are excited about the medium to long-term opportunities this will create for Orica.’

The deal will be subject to regulatory approval but is pegged for completion in the first half of 2024.

Outlook for Orica

Orica is currently setting itself up for success. Its latest FY24 forecast expects muted earnings in the current half, but better days are ahead.

The planned heavy turnaround of its ammonia plant and other work will dampen 1H24 results.

But the company expects strong earnings in the second half of the fiscal year as inflationary pressures ease and plants restart.

Looking ahead to FY24, the re-contracting cycle starts again and should be very positive for the company.

They have seen strong demand worldwide and will likely continue to benefit from rising commodity prices.

Orica’s services are well spread among commodities, giving them solid demand.

Source: Orica FY23 September Report

Terra’s strong 10% EBITDA growth in the past three years made it an attractive buy.

Terra’s integration costs are likely to be offset by earnings for FY24, leading to a robust setup for the next financial year.

Terra’s sensors and monitoring will complement GroundProbe’s work and allow Orica to expand.

Digital services have been a central pillar of growth for Orica. Critical mineral mining pushed the industry to strive for more precise underground mining.

As mines go deeper and strive for lower environmental impact, their services have flourished.

The new tech will also open opportunities for geotechnical monitoring infrastructure.

With Terra’s technology, Orica is well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in the future.

