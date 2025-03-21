Junior Gold Stocks…Safer Than Bullion?

James Cooper outlines a new strategy for investors as the gold market surges into record highs. One that shifts focus away from richly valued producers to the ‘cheap’ gold juniors.

A couple of weeks back, I wrote to my paid readership group at Diggers & Drillers, cautioning them about the gold market as it approached $3,000 per ounce.

Was that warranted? Well, let’s wait and see.

But when sentiment shifts in one direction, becoming unanimously upbeat, it does pay to be at least a little cautious.

That’s why I shifted our gold recommendations from a BUY to a HOLD earlier this month.

We’ve had a terrific run with these stocks, but I think the time has come to pause and perhaps take some profits.

So, is the gold market overcooked?

Perhaps over the short term.

But it’s important to remember that every bull market faces pullbacks, retraces and corrections. The gold market is perhaps getting close to one of these events.

But selling out entirely may not be the wisest decision; there are still plenty of reasons to hold gold stocks over the long term.

We’ll look at those reasons in a future update.

So, what does an investor do today?

Buying at these elevated levels carries more risk than 12 months ago when gold stocks traded at a much lower price point.

So, this is where you need to be strategic:

Rather than blindly following the herd and pouring your capital into an established miner that’s already surged…

Why not look at a segment of the gold market that is still beckoning in value?

Gold producers have been tearing higher for months, yet many juniors still trade close to multi-year lows!

It’s a strategy that could offer more upside AND less risk.

Pivoting to the ‘Safer’ Juniors

Traditionally, junior mining stocks were considered the riskiest companies to own.

But look at it this way…

Unlike producers, these small caps are not trading at a premium.

This means a future pullback in gold could impact producers more.

On the other hand, if gold continues its record run, small-cap gold stocks have far more open runway to launch higher.

That’s not to say that these stocks don’t carry any risks, there are always risks when it comes to investing, but…

As counterintuitive as it seems, I believe juniors are a much safer way to play the gold market right now!

That’s the rationale behind my latest buy alert to members at Mining: Phase One, an advisory service focused on junior miners.

I recommended a gold junior hitting maiden production in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. Since gold is trading at record levels, the timing couldn’t be better for a stock like this.

But in fairness to my paid readership group, I won’t share the company’s name here.

But the point is…

Gold juniors offer far more ‘value’ in this market.

And that’s also what our resident gold expert, Brian Chu, believes.

Over the last few months, Brian has told his readers to bank profits on some of his gold mining recommendations.

And redeploy that capital into the junior gold sector.

And he was right on the money by telling readers to get into one particular junior…Spartan Resources [ASX:SPR].

Earlier this week, Spartan confirmed a buyout offer from gold producer Ramelius Resources.

Like many of its peers, Ramelius wants to replace its ageing deposits with new supply.

Spartan’s undeveloped gold deposits were the perfect fit for Ramelius’s portfolio…giving the producer ‘instant ounces’.

And that’s another reason why you should focus on juniors!

Mines are depleting assets, and gold producers must continually look ahead so they can resupply their shrinking deposits.

As the Spartan deal shows, acquiring a gold junior brings immediate ounces into the portfolio. There is no need to spend years exploring for a new deposit.

By the way, Brian has plenty more opportunities on the gold acquisition front, and you can tap into his research here.

But Why Now?

With gold trading at record levels, producers are swimming in free cash.

That’s why I believe the miners’ deep pockets and the need to replace ageing deposits should drive a flurry of gold acquisitions in 2025.

So, what type of junior gold stock will be at the top of their shopping list?

And hence, yours as well?

I think it could be the juniors already holding large, untapped deposits.

If gold moves higher from here, we could see FOMO spreading among the miners looking to grab a junior. After all, their future depends on it.

If the Spartan deal shows anything, we’re nearing a new phase in the precious metal market — a period of speculation and attention on junior gold stocks.

As an investor, I would be looking to move ahead of that action and add these juniors before the bigger players do!

You can find out more here.

Regards,

James Cooper,

Editor, Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers