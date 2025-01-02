Fat Tail Daily

Jim Rickards on The Everything Hedge for an Uncertain World

Today, we continue our deep dive into the global gold market.

Did you catch yesterday’s fascinating interview with Ronnie Stoeferle of In Gold We Trust?

I hope so (if not, catch up here!)…because today we take it up a notch with our geopolitical expert, Jim Rickards.

Jim needs no introduction for those who know him.

For those who don’t, he is a prolific author, a former lawyer and investment banker, and one-time CIA agent.

Jim is probably best known for his book Currency Wars, which was released in the aftermath of the global credit crisis.

Gold is at the centre of these currency wars.

So Jim is especially well-placed to opine on the outlook for it in 2025.

He calls gold the ‘everything hedge’ and identifies three reasons why gold should continue to do well this year.

Enjoy…

Fat Tail Investment Research

God bless,

Brian Chu,
Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report

Brian Chu

Brian Chu is one of Australia’s foremost independent authorities on gold and gold stocks, with a unique strategy for valuing big producers and highly speculative explorers. He established a private family fund that only invests in ASX-listed gold mining companies, possibly the only such fund in Australia, putting his strategy and research skills to the test under public scrutiny. He currently writes two gold-focused investment advisories.

In his Australian Gold Report, Brian shows you a strategy for building long-term wealth in physical gold, along with a select portfolio of hand-picked stocks, mainly producers with proven revenue streams, chosen for their balance of risk and reward.

In his more specialised Gold Stock Pro service, Brian helps readers trade some of the most exciting, speculative gold mining plays on the ASX. He uses his proprietary system — based on the famous Lassonde Curve model, which tracks the life cycle of mining stocks. His aim is to help you get ready to trade the next phase of gold and silver’s anticipated longer-term bull market for opportunities to benefit.

