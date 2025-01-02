Jim Rickards on The Everything Hedge for an Uncertain World

Today, we continue our deep dive into the global gold market.

Did you catch yesterday’s fascinating interview with Ronnie Stoeferle of In Gold We Trust?

I hope so (if not, catch up here !)…because today we take it up a notch with our geopolitical expert, Jim Rickards.

Jim needs no introduction for those who know him.

For those who don’t, he is a prolific author, a former lawyer and investment banker, and one-time CIA agent.

Jim is probably best known for his book Currency Wars, which was released in the aftermath of the global credit crisis.

Gold is at the centre of these currency wars.

So Jim is especially well-placed to opine on the outlook for it in 2025.

He calls gold the ‘everything hedge’ and identifies three reasons why gold should continue to do well this year.

Enjoy…

God bless,

Brian Chu,

Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report