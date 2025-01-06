Jan Nieuwenhuijs on the Return of the Market’s Apex Predator

Gold bullion had a tremendous year in 2024, up around 30%.

Our Gold Summer Series engages with a number of global experts to ask what’s in store for 2025.

Today – day 5 – Nick talks to Jan Nieuwenhuijs, an independent researcher of the international gold market. Jan cut his teeth on all things precious metals in the last gold bull market. His unique work and insights over the past decade has seen Jan build a global following.

Being an expert on the Chinese gold market, the COMEX futures market and the London Bullion Market allows Jan to join many of the dots between the physical and paper gold markets.

In this interview with Nick, Jan provides a model of the international financial system based on something called Exeter’s Pyramid.

You may have heard of it before.

Its basic premise is that gold sits at the foundation of the international financial system. All forms of credit and debt rest on this foundation. As debt and credit have grown exponentially, it is Jan’s contention that gold must be revalued much higher in order to maintain the stability of the financial system.

It’s a fascinating conversation and one you certainly don’t hear about in the mainstream business media.

Let’s get into it…

