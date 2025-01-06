Fat Tail Daily

Jan Nieuwenhuijs on the Return of the Market’s Apex Predator

By ,

Gold bullion had a tremendous year in 2024, up around 30%.

Our Gold Summer Series engages with a number of global experts to ask what’s in store for 2025.

Today – day 5 – Nick talks to Jan Nieuwenhuijs, an independent researcher of the international gold market. Jan cut his teeth on all things precious metals in the last gold bull market. His unique work and insights over the past decade has seen Jan build a global following.

Being an expert on the Chinese gold market, the COMEX futures market and the London Bullion Market allows Jan to join many of the dots between the physical and paper gold markets.

In this interview with Nick, Jan provides a model of the international financial system based on something called Exeter’s Pyramid.

You may have heard of it before.

Its basic premise is that gold sits at the foundation of the international financial system. All forms of credit and debt rest on this foundation. As debt and credit have grown exponentially, it is Jan’s contention that gold must be revalued much higher in order to maintain the stability of the financial system.

It’s a fascinating conversation and one you certainly don’t hear about in the mainstream business media.

Let’s get into it…

Fat Tail Investment Research

Brian Chu,
Editor, Gold Stock Pro and The Australian Gold Report

Brian Chu

Brian Chu is one of Australia’s foremost independent authorities on gold and gold stocks, with a unique strategy for valuing big producers and highly speculative explorers. He established a private family fund that only invests in ASX-listed gold mining companies, possibly the only such fund in Australia, putting his strategy and research skills to the test under public scrutiny. He currently writes two gold-focused investment advisories.

In his Australian Gold Report, Brian shows you a strategy for building long-term wealth in physical gold, along with a select portfolio of hand-picked stocks, mainly producers with proven revenue streams, chosen for their balance of risk and reward.

In his more specialised Gold Stock Pro service, Brian helps readers trade some of the most exciting, speculative gold mining plays on the ASX. He uses his proprietary system — based on the famous Lassonde Curve model, which tracks the life cycle of mining stocks. His aim is to help you get ready to trade the next phase of gold and silver’s anticipated longer-term bull market for opportunities to benefit.

