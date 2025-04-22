It’s as good as gold – even better!

Bitcoin, amongst other things, is a network of trust. That shines like a beacon because Trump is destabilising everything he goes near. And when bitcoin surges, the ‘alt’ coins usually aren’t far behind. I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest to see another riotous crypto boom forming as millions of Americans turn to speculation to offset their declining standard of living.

Three things you need to know today…

1. Go back to February for a moment…

…And the USA’s Bullshitter-in-Chief was suggesting that the US military budget could be cut in half.

CNBC quoted him as saying…

“At some point, when things settle down, I’m going to meet with China and I’m going to meet with Russia, in particular those two, and I’m going to say there’s no reason for us to be spending almost $1 trillion on the military … and I’m going to say we can spend this on other things,” Trump said… “…And we can do that, and I think we’ll be able to do that,” he added.

Hmm. What do we see?

Trump’s administration just announced a record US$1 trillion for the military.

And as for things ‘settling down’? Well, you know how that’s going.

Hey, didn’t Elon Musk trash Tesla’s brand to help get the US government spending down as well?

Here’s how that’s looking.

See this from Porter Stansberry…

“The Congressional Budget Office also predicts rising deficits over the next four years, with an estimated $9 trillion in new federal borrowing expected. “So with the debt coming due and the new money to borrow, the government will need to sell $30 trillion worth of U.S. Treasury bonds to investors over the next four years.”

Meanwhile, foreign investors are now dumping US assets.

And Trump’s mad tariffs will block them from accumulating US dollar surpluses to reinvest into the USA.

No wonder gold just keeps skyrocketing. Check it out…

Source: Optuma

One of the gold trades for my service Small Cap Systems is up about 200% since October last year.

Where else might benefit from this chaos?

2. One answer might be bitcoin.

The price now is subdued relative to gold. That’s no surprise, in one way. Gold is considered more ‘defensive’ while bitcoin is the opposite.

However, anything that can’t be created on a printing press looks appealing in this new financial world.

Bitcoin is a shelter from the decaying finances of the West…and has been for a long time.

Part of its appeal is that it’s also not dependent on the normal economic variables like consumer sentiment, spending and sales. All of which are heading south currently.

Bitcoin marches to its own drum.

In other words, bitcoin looks odds on to go over US$100,000 at some point in the next 12-24 months.

Bitcoin, amongst other things, is a network of trust. That shines like a beacon because Trump is destabilising everything he goes near.

And when bitcoin surges, the ‘alt’ coins usually aren’t far behind.

I wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest to see another riotous crypto boom forming as millions of Americans turn to speculation to offset their declining standard of living.

My colleague James Altucher is looking to surf this wave higher as it builds.

This Thursday, at 2pm Melbourne and Sydney time, he is unleashing Project: Kill Bill .

It’s an intriguing name for an opportunity, but it’s equally as fitting, too.

You see, Trump did indeed kill a Bill.

Specifically, this one:

Its full title is the Congressional Review Act disapproval resolution repealing the IRS Digital Assets Sale and Exchanges Rule.

Otherwise known as the ‘DeFi Broker Rule’.

This was Biden-era legislation that had one goal only: To put the clamp on cryptocurrencies.

This bill meant DeFi platforms had to report user transactions to the IRS.

It hindered innovation… infringed privacy… and basically got right up the arse of anyone trying to make crypto a force for good in the world.

With the stroke of a pen on 10 April, Trump killed it.

He signed legislation to nullify the IRS’s expanded crypto broker rules and reduced regulatory burdens.

Why should you care about any of this?

Well, that’s why you should register free to see exactly what James Altucher has uncovered!

GET YOUR NAME DOWN HERE.

You could be looking at a humungous incoming bull run into 2026… and this current short-term pullback is the ideal time to learn about it.

We’re not saying it’s without risk, of course. But this deserves your consideration considering the macro backdrop Trump has created.

By the way…

3. Check out this fantastic podcast about Australia’s undiscovered gold story…

A few weeks ago I sat down with Lion Selection Group’s CEO Hedley Widdup and gold explorer Kris Butera.

I call Kris the “Indiana Jones” of finance. He goes out to the wild country in the heart of Australia. Kris is looking for gold.

But not just any old deposit. He wants to find what he calls a “Hypergiant” field.

It’s a fascinating story, with massive upside potential.

We shared it to subscribers of my advisory Australian Small Cap Investigator originally.

But now it’s open to everyone…

Enjoy!

Best wishes,

Callum Newman,

Editor, Small-Cap Systems and Australian Small-Cap Investigator