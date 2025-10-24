Fat Tail Daily

Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Series Closing Bell

Is that it for Gold?

By ,

Some historic moves unfolded over the week, with gold plummeting US$250 in one session. Is it a sign of things to come or a buying opportunity? Oil has also walked back from the edge of the cliff, but risks remain. Charlie and Murray discuss the US dollar, oil, gold, silver, and rare earths.

There have been some historic moves unfolding in markets recently.

My ears always prick up when volatility and volume start rising after a long bullish period.

It isn’t a foolproof signal that predicts a reversal, but it is usually what happens prior to a correction.

The S&P 500 remains close to its all-time high with the weekly and monthly trend firmly pointing up.

We saw a big sell-off a couple of weeks ago, which could be a sign of things to come. But for now, I’m happy to create a line in the sand beneath the market where I will become more concerned and hope a Santa rally unfolds.

Gold and silver have also seen rising volatility and trading volume. After a historic run, this week saw the biggest fall in over a decade.

The weekly charts still look solid, and I reckon we need to see a weekly close in gold below US$4,000 before we can be confident that a bigger correction is on the cards.

I rang the cash register on some gold positions this week after running them for the last couple of years. I don’t think the bull market is over, but I reckon we haven’t seen the last of the selling, and a bigger correction will unfold.

Oil managed to walk back from the cliff’s edge at US$59 in Brent crude oil. Trump’s sanctions on two large Russian oil companies ignited a sharp short squeeze from oversold levels.

The cliff remains at US$59, but for now, the risk of a steep plunge has been switched off. I reckon oil runs to US$70 before deciding what to do next.

If weakness resumes quickly and the recent low gives way, watch out below.

We have also seen the huge critical minerals deal signed between Australia and the US.

It was a case of buy the rumour, sell the fact in many of the rare earthy hopefuls, but there’s no denying we are in a new paradigm, and there’s money to be made.

Charlie and I discuss a couple of the stocks that are flying as a result of the announcement.

We also look at the strengthening US dollar, oil, gold and silver.

So I hope you enjoy today’s Closing Bell. My internet connection in Brisbane is hopeless, so we unfortunately had to switch off our cameras for this video.

We will be back in the studio from next week.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader and International Stock Trader

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is our resident expert trader and portfolio manager. He is a former Sydney Futures Exchange floor trader who went on to design custom trading systems and strategies for ultra-wealthy clients (including one of Australia’s richest families). Today, his mission is to help ordinary Aussie investors make profitable investments, while expertly managing risk.

He uses his proprietary system for his more conversative and longer-term-focused service Retirement Trader…and then applies the same system to the ultra-speculative end of the Australian market in Fat Tail Microcaps (this service is strictly limited and via invitation only).

Murray’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

  • Is that it for Gold?
    By Murray Dawes

    Some historic moves unfolded over the week, with gold plummeting US$250 in one session. Is it a sign of things to come or a buying opportunity? Oil has also walked back from the edge of the cliff, but risks remain. Charlie and Murray discuss the US dollar, oil, gold, silver, and rare earths.

  • The United States: Reclaiming Its Mining Legacy
    By James Cooper

    America's scramble for mineral independence is creating lucrative opportunities in junior mining stocks across Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, and Idaho's exploration hotspots.

  • If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late
    By Charlie Ormond

    The critical minerals rally has been spectacular, but if you're reading about it in mainstream press, seeing it discussed on social media, and watching your neighbour pile in, then the easy money has already been made.

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2025 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988