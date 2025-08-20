Iron Ore Juniors: Another Contrarian Idea

Surging interest in critical minerals and gold puts iron ore stocks at the back of the mind for investors. But there are opportunities. Read on to find out what you should focus on.

Falling grades in the resource sector might matter more than you think, and the impacts are happening as we speak.

Take iron ore:

The benchmark grade that most iron ore miners try to achieve is a 62% iron (Fe) content.

However, the industry recently announced that it will revise that DOWN to a 61% Fe benchmark.

Why does that matter?

Well, this is a symptom of declining ore grades and higher impurities, as miners shift to lower-quality deposits.

While a 1% change might not sound like much, it will impact steel production costs and the price consumers pay.

Falling grades are yet another factor driving up costs in the global economy.

Mining Memo’s Take

For decades, the 62% Fe grade was the anchor for global pricing, with Pilbara Blend Fines (PBF) acting as the bellwether.

However, given that so much of the Pilbara ore now falls below this 62% benchmark, the industry has been forced to adjust its standards.

The move to a 61% Fe baseline, effective from 2026, reflects the new reality for iron ore mining.

While it might sound trivial, it alters the cost profile for steel makers; essentially, lower grades result in higher steel production costs.

So, is there an opportunity here for investors?

Or should you avoid iron ore stocks as they contend with lower-quality deposits?

If you were going to make a general bet on iron ore miners lifting, I would have taken advantage at the beginning of 2025, when sentiment was extremely poor.

Like I suggested here.

But since then, iron ore miners have rallied firmly, like FMG, which is up around 20% since I suggested it for your portfolio.

That means you must now be extra selective.

So, this is what you should look for:

When it comes to breaking into the iron ore market, it’s all about infrastructure.

Iron ore mining presents significant barriers to entry for junior mining stocks, given the vast CAPEX requirements to mine and transport ore.

Iron ore is a low-value, bulk commodity.

Transport and loading costs are far more critical in mine feasibility planning versus higher-value commodities like gold or copper.

That’s why I’d avoid most iron ore developers in today’s high-cost operating market.

Then there’s the other big elephant in the room… Simandou in Guinea, West Africa.

Touted as the ‘Pilbara Killer,’ imminent production at Simandou looms as a significant threat to Australia’s global iron ore monopoly.

Especially given that Simandou holds superior grades.

Next Comes Grade

For my readers, I recently recommended an iron ore junior with significant advantages over its bigger cousins in the Pilbara, like FMG, BHP or Rio.

Its iron ore mines have grades on par with the high-grade Simandou deposits in West Africa.

And that’s the key element.

High grades will keep its operating margins competitive and potentially make it a lure for a potential takeover from a major iron ore miner looking to boost their own falling head grades.

The bottom line is that Australia still offers opportunities in the iron ore market.

The key advantage is that operators here are just a stone’s throw from major Asian markets.

Plus, if China’s new mega dam project sparks a new wave of infrastructure development, as I detailed here, this could give iron ore stocks a second wind over the years to come.

But to stack the odds in your favour, make sure you focus on these THREE critical criteria:

#1 Grade

#2 Access to infrastructure

#3 Proximity to major steelmakers in Asia.

Until next time.

Regards, James Cooper,

Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers