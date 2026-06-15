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Iran was never the main target

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The Strait of Hormuz is set to re-open. Its part of a broader strategy to squeeze China. Could there be peace in Ukraine next? Consider the possibility.

The Strait is apparently due to re-open soon.

And a deal could be signed on Friday.

~600 ships stuck in the Strait could soon be moving:

Article image

Source: Bloomberg

It will take months for all the crinkles in the global supply chain to smooth out.

As always in these types of high-wire geopolitical acts, take everything with a grain of salt.

But what I’m looking for NEXT is some type of conclusion for the Ukraine war.

So let’s rewind a touch…

In March of this year, just as things were kicking off in Iran I said the following:

Venezuela wasn’t about Maduro, it was about Iran. And Iran is not about the Ayatollah, it’s about Ukraine. And Ukraine isn’t about Putin, it’s about China.

I concluded that a deal to the end the Ukraine war was more likely than people thought.

A deal in Ukraine, and the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil would have major positive ripple effects across the global economy.

Consider this chart below:

Data chart

Source: Bloomberg

[Click to open in a new window]

The US is trying to squeeze China, that’s always been the play.

Amongst all of this, the forgotten war…

I read the battlefield reports from the Ukraine war most mornings.

My overall take from that research indicates that Ukraine’s defence is holding up remarkably well after some potentially disastrous patches early in the war.

A large part of that is their advanced drone technology.

Meanwhile the Russian economy is starting to really creak under the pressure of sustaining the war effort.

If the big Donald in the White House can just offer an off ramp that will allow Putin to declare some form of victory, we could see a resolution to the conflict.

I know that sounds hard to believe.

But consider the possibility.

So what’s next for the ASX?

Your watchlists are probably solidly green today, as the local market lapped up the news.

Including many resource companies.

Ultimately, the commodity beast should carry many ASX small cap and micro-cap resource companies with it.

Right now, I’m quite focussed on gold and how it can perform in the second half of the year.

The gold price reacted positively to the news and really started to move, along with silver, in the second half of trading today.

So it might be worth, dusting off your knowledge of small gold plays in the coming weeks.

And if you’ve ever wanted to understand the core ideas of how gold investing works – be sure to read this book, by Fat Tail’s Brain Chu.

Warm regards,

Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Microcaps

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Lachlann Tierney
Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy is nearing completion of a PhD in economics at RMIT University, where his research focuses on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work was housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He holds a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and an Honours BA in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

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