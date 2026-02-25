Ignore the man on stage in the US, and focus on this…

Trump is on stage giving a State of the Union address as I write this.

I’m not really paying attention.

I’m watching commodities charts right now.

Lithium’s having a strong day, in fact, it’s mostly a sea of green right now.

Meanwhile, the Wall St ‘AI scare trade’ appears to be shaken off for the moment.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ remain brushed up against all-time highs.

I’ve said before, these all-time highs are often meaningless narratives in the face of inflation-adjusted money supply.

Or perhaps more rightly, what Michael Howell’s excellent Capital Wars describes as global liquidity.

Here’s a chart of Howell’s below, which I shared with my paid-service members. It shows liquidity beginning to ebb.

Meaning the money that powers Wall St’s wins is starting to dry up.

And that really got me thinking:

Source: Capital Wars

Global liquidity for Howell is a broad measure of all the money sloshing around the whole financial system, including all the less scrutinised efforts of central bankers working the money pumps.

That yellow bit top right?

A potential peak that is really worth paying attention to.

If that stays level or declines, expect major indices like the S&P 500 and NDQ to be dragged lower.

In the East, China has been adding to global liquidity with near-relentless cuts of its Reserve Requirement Ratio:

Source: Tradingcommodities.com

This is roughly a measure of how much cash large banks in China need to keep on hand.

China is feeling the pinch too — something my colleague Brian Chu at The Daily Reckoning has been detailing to readers.

What does this all add up to?

Something might have to break

If the new US Fed chair doesn’t hand out the lollies and give Wall St what it wants (a big rate cut), the top end of the market could throw a pretty nasty tantrum.

Don’t let that panic set in for you, though.

I think if those indexes fall hard, that will be the catalyst for a much bigger push by the market into commodities than we’ve seen so far.

Commodities are a traditional hedge against inflation, remember.

And when that inflation hedge bid gets supercharged by massive demand emanating from the AI data build out…

You might see where I’m going with this?

What this means for ASX investors

I think this means that there is still time to position in commodities if you have the risk appetite.

I’ve released a new special report called Pax Silica, which details how I think AI and commodities are converging (and the specific stocks I’ve selected to benefit).

