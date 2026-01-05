Hunting for the Commodities that will Define 2026

Happy New Year and welcome back!

I hope you had some time off, rest and a chance to re-set.

At this time of year, markets fall into limbo, trade volumes drop, and activity dwindles as investors shift their attention to what matters most: family.

That’s essentially the case this year, except, of course, the silver market! Silver is up around 30% over the last four weeks or 152% year-over-year.

That’s not a market I’m jumping into at these levels. I’ll explain why later.

For today, I just wanted to let you know that your Mining Memo schedule is back on for 2026.

That means from this week, you’ll continue to receive your special investor focussed coverage on the resource sector, for free!

Mining Memo is all about pinpointing the critical events that matter for your portfolio.

And as always, I’ll look at events through the lens of the commodity cycle. By doing so, we hold a major advantage.

As long-term readers would know, we’ve correctly forecasted the bullish momentum heading into resource markets.

And I believe commodities have now turned decisively bullish.

From gold, silver, platinum, to copper, investor enthusiasm is swelling back to levels that I haven’t seen since the last bullish cycle of the early 2000s.

Again, that’s what we predicted would happen.

But as this cycle enters a more speculative

phase in 2026, how should we play it?

Well, in many ways, the game has changed.

Finding value in the resource sector is becoming more difficult.

I’ve enjoyed snapping up cheap mining stocks for my paid readers over the last couple of years, knowing full-well that momentum would turn.

No doubt, the ideal time to buy stocks related to things like copper or gold was 12 to 18 months ago.

That’s what we were doing at our paid membership group, Diggers & Drillers… Grabbing copper and gold producers, mining service stocks, and key critical minerals whenever markets took a temporary nosedive.

But in most cases, gold and copper producers are no longer cheap; high-quality developers and explorers have also surged in recent months.

That’s why its critical that you start looking at this sector with a fine toothed comb…Targeting commodities and stocks that haven’t hit mainstream attention.

And that’s the key feature I’ll be offering readers at Mining Memo this year.

One example: traditional energy.

As I pointed out late last year, the undervalued energy market could be one of the most critical themes to watch in 2026.

Energy producers are what I would describe as the gold or copper miners from 1-2 years ago… A segment of the resource market that no one was interested in back then.

I’ll have much more to say on that over the coming weeks as well as the other ‘value’ opportunities to watch in the resource market.

Stay tuned.