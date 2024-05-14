Gold Explorers Set to Run: Why You Should Act Now

A crowded gathering in a Sydney CBD bar tells me why you should act now…

In today’s Fat Tail Daily, last Monday I attended a Pitch n Pizza Evening in Sydney where mining explorer executives presented their case to potential investors. Seeing the size and enthusiasm of the attendees reminded me that a bull market in gold stocks is clearly building. Moreover, I sense that this bull market could see the speculative gold explorers deliver the some of the best benefits. While there’s no denying a three-year lull in this space brought heartache to many holders, now isn’t the time to shun these stocks. Those in the know, are setting their sights on these stocks. This is why you ought to act now…

Last Monday I attended the Pitch n Pizza Evening in Sydney. It was hosted by the Association of Mining and Exploration Companies and Tau Media, a Sydney-based marketing firm.

This event brought together mining investors, company insiders, brokers and other interested individuals to rub shoulders at the Rooftop Sydney.

Six companies presented, showcasing their projects, goals and achievements thus far. All this done within seven minutes.

It was quick, to-the-point and meant to stir you to action.

Initially I had expected 40–50 attendees. Here’s a picture of the scene early in the evening:

You can see a few empty seats and a bit of space when I took this photo.

It didn’t take long before the seats were occupied. Others who had filed in soon partially blocked my view of the presenters.

The bar floor was quite packed as there were easily 70–80 people.

And that wasn’t it. The RIU Sydney Conference Drinks happened after.

It was like a Friday evening happy hour — but composed of a more refined yet similarly jovial crowd.

I found it hard to hold a conversation even though I could project my voice in a 300-seat theatre without a microphone, a skill I refined from my years of lecturing in universities!

So you get the idea that it was a lively event.

In case you’re wondering, the companies presenting weren’t large-cap lithium or uranium producers like Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], Paladin Energy [ASX:PDN] or Deep Yellow [ASX:DYL].

They were small-cap explorers looking for gold, silver, base metals and rare-earth elements (REE).

If you’re aware of these companies, or even own some, you’d know how difficult things have been the last two to three years.

You might even want to dump these companies now, especially if they’ve raised capital for the nth time in the last three years.

After all, why invest in a bottomless pit?

If you’re feeling this way, today’s article is meant to change your mind.

Mining explorers: Where investor sentiment trumps fundamentals

Things haven’t been good for mining investors from 2021–24, unless you were in lithium, rare-earth elements, uranium or iron ore.

Even if you invested in these four commodities, three have already pulled back significantly.

If investing in commodities is a rough ride, mining companies pose even more challenges.

The rising price of oil in 2021–22, border restrictions and staff shortages all contributed to a perfect storm for mining companies.

For explorers, it’s even more difficult.

As is the case with the markets, investors focus more on the larger and more established companies first with the smaller companies only getting attention when the investment theme is hot.

Explorers are small companies with big dreams, constrained by a small budget. To their advantage, they can operate more flexibly. At least there are little fixed costs as they don’t run a mine operation with a large staff base.

But being small companies, they’re tied to investor sentiment and the commodity price cycle.

More often than not, their share price won’t reflect their underlying potential.

And it can go both ways. They may be ridiculously overvalued in a bull market and dreadfully undervalued in a bear market.

Those who can read the commodity market and identify a company’s driver of value will enjoy the most returns over the long term.

Rising from the slumber:

Gold explorers getting set to run

You may have heard me talk for some time about how gold explorers and early-stage developers are deeply undervalued relative to gold and the more established producers.

I’ve shown it visually by plotting the relative performance of gold, the ASX Gold Index [ASX:XGD] and the Speculative Gold Stocks Index that tracks the performance of over 60 ASX-listed explorers and early-stage developers.

You can have a look below:

It’s clear gold has run ahead of gold stocks. But that’s because the difficult operating conditions in 2020–23 have held back many mining companies, not just gold.

However, in the most recent quarter, there have been increasing signs that these challenging conditions have peaked. Besides the mining companies affected by the unusually heavy rains in Western Australia in March, operating conditions have improved, staffing shortages have eased and costs are falling.

The next few quarters will likely see the gold producers deliver more generous profit margins. This will help the ASX Gold Index [ASX:XGD] break out of the 8,000 level and potentially set up a strong run in this space.

And that’s when the explorers could deliver exciting returns.

Just like they did in 2009–11, 2016 and 2020 when gold went on a bull run. Some explorers delivered quadruple-digit percentage gains.

