US government debt is up more than 9,000% since the value of the dollar was severed from gold in August of 1971. This has permitted massive deficit spending by Washington and a national debt approaching $40 trillion

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‘I have a stone in my shoe. You can remove it.’ –The Godfather

Today is the big day. We’ll find out if an old-fashioned conservative — our favorite Congressman — can survive in Washington. Maybe we will find out even more. NBC News:

Massie calls his primary campaign a ‘national referendum’ as he faces Trump-backed challenger

It’s the most expensive primary battle ever held. What is really at stake?

Since 2012, Thomas Massie has been the choice of the people of the 4th district of Kentucky…and he’s been a stone in Donald Trump’s shoe. And now, he’s up against the Big Man, the Big Guns and the Big Money…all of them hoping to have his head as a trophy.

We might all wonder why the Big Man and the big Money are so eager to get rid of Massie. The Congressman admits that he is ineffective. Trump et al argue that Massie is slowing the glorious bipartisan work of bankrupting the republic. But try as he may, how many dollars have been cut from federal deficits at Massie’s urging? None. How many soldiers have been withdrawn from the Middle East? None. How many dunderhead programs have been canceled after Massie voted ‘no?’ None.

Massie stops precisely nothing. He votes ‘no,’ but he is like a hollow gong…out of tune with the new Trumpians. And the Funny Money Express just keeps picking up speed. When Massie was first elected to Congress, the US owed $17 trillion. Now, the total is $39 trillion.

But while Massie has not stopped Trump, Trump aims to stop Massie. DJT, with three exclamation marks:

“Bad Congressman Tom Massie voted against Tax Cuts, the Border Wall, our Military and Law Enforcement…Actually, he voted against almost everything that is good. The Worst Republican Congressman in History. Kentucky, vote the bum out on Tuesday. We can’t live with this troublemaker for another two years. He is a true negative force!!!”

And Secretary of ‘War’ is on the case too. It is a violation of the Hatch Act for federal officials to get involved in partisan politics. Hegseth is paid by the taxpayers to protect us from foreigners. But forget the Iranians. Yesterday, Hegseth must have taken the day off to drop a bomb on Thomas Massie. NBC News:

Pete Hegseth boosts Trump-backed challenger to Rep. Thomas Massie ahead of Kentucky primary

Since Eisenhower retired, Congress has lavished more and more money on the military and gotten less and less for it. No wars worth fighting. No victories. Just debt. Now POTUS and Hegseth are asking for the biggest Pentagon increase in history — $1.5 trillion. And Massie won’t be able to stop that, either.

So, why spend so much time and money to defeat one member of Congress who has so little effect on the outcome? Maybe Massie is right; it’s a ‘national referendum’ on Trump. Gallrein is just a stooge. put up by Trump to take the stone out of his shoe. He raised only $2 million for his primary campaign. The Big Money — from pro-Trump, pro-Israeli sources — put in another $14 million. Defeating Massie would show other Republicans who’s boss and prevent any backsliding towards principled, limited government Republicanism.

Or, maybe the attack on Massie is like a mafia hit job — Trump is taking his revenge on someone who dared to stand up to him. Massie’s opponent, Ed Gallrein, promises not to think for himself. Instead, he said he’ll ‘stand shoulder to shoulder’ with Trump. But if the role of Congress is merely to go along with the White House, voters might wonder why we bother with it at all.