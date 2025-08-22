Forget Trump, Australia Needs a ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt

Tariffs, electric cars, US ownership of the Panama Canal, and a US President vying for a third term… The headlines from 120 years ago in America are eerily similar to today!

I’ve just finished a book called ‘The Bully Pulpit.’

It was a marathon read—750 pages of fine print, with a lot of dense political content.

It’s not my usual type of book, but I thought it had potential—and it did.

The book focuses on US President Roosevelt.

Not the well-known WWII era Franklin Roosevelt, but the lesser-known Theodore Roosevelt. He served as President from 1901 to 1909.

So, why did I pick it up?

It’s one of those books that gives you history lessons but through a personal lens, a biographical account of Theodore against the backdrop of crucial events at the dawn of a new century.

And the awakening of a new superpower.

Like today, this was a critical time for America; the country was emerging as the world’s most important economy—perhaps the reverse of what’s happening today.

‘Teddy’ was a loud, outspoken leader who pushed the fringes among the political elite.

He came from a wealthy family but wasn’t scared to tough it out. He got his hands dirty.

He worked as a rancher, fought against Spain in the Cuban War of Independence, and lived off the land for months in America’s Western frontier.

He was everything the regular political class wasn’t supposed to be back then…

This was a period of extreme privilege—those with money held the political pull.

While that might be reminiscent of today’s situation, it seems it was far more visible back then; power brokers were much more forthright about bribery and corruption. And did little to hide it.

But Theodore flipped the dial… blasting his way into politics, partly by chance.

Thanks to his massive appeal among the public and promises to end corruption, the power elites were caught off guard by his rapid rise.

It was also when prominent investigative journalists were popping up, helping Roosevelt’s cause by spotlighting the country’s deep corruption.

To control his disruptive influence, the political elite tried to keep him silent. To do that, they promoted him to Vice President of the country.

A place where political ambitions tended to stagnate and die.

But they didn’t count on a Presidential assassination

With the dramatic shooting of his predecessor, President McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, a rancher and political cowboy, was suddenly thrust into power!

He now held the reins of the most powerful nation on Earth.

The public was delighted with their new President; they had got their man, while the political hierarchy’s plan had backfired monumentally. They knew what was coming…

Like today, 120 years ago, America was hungry for reform.

But unlike today, Roosevelt wasn’t afraid to deliver on his promises.

Roosevelt was America’s true ‘bull in a China shop!’

He rapidly tore apart America’s most powerful monopolies, including Standard Oil, which was led by the formidable John D. Rockefeller, one of the wealthiest and most powerful men ever to walk this planet.

Roosevelt delivered what the public wanted, and against the odds.

He had the guts to break up conglomerates and resist political bribes, all while surviving attempts on his life.

But there are some other interesting parallels from 120 years ago…

Tariffs were reaching a boiling point in the American economy.

Tariffs were a hot topic back then, pitting the East against the West.

The wealthy owners of US manufacturing plants, mainly on the country’s East Coast, supported America’s high tariffs. Tariffs sustained a marketplace for American-made goods, keeping them competitive against international rivals.

Yet tariffs did nothing for the workers at these plants; they were severely underpaid, worked long hours, and worked under dangerous conditions.

Tariffs were also a major burden for the farmers, loggers, and miners on the country’s West Coast.

Back then, tariffs were a rich man’s agenda.

For all these reasons, Roosevelt didn’t favour tariffs at all. He had a soft spot for the working class.

His presidency left a legacy of reducing those elevated tariffs, improving working conditions, breaking apart the power and corruption in US politics and the country’s largest monopolies.

Which brings me to something I heard in the news recently…

Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart, a mining magnate, called for Australia to get its own Donald Trump.

But after finishing this book, I’d argue we need a Theodore Roosevelt instead!

Have a great weekend.