DC Regime Change

—Alex Jones

The polling numbers just seem to be getting worse and worse. Newsweek:

President Donald Trump is set to see his worst approval ratings of this second term as new polling from the NBC News Decision Desk released Sunday found that eight out of 10 Gen Z voters say the country is on the wrong track. The poll, conducted powered by SurveyMonkey, found that that not only is Trump seeing a 76 percent disapproval among voters aged 18 to 29, but that young Republicans are driving the downward trend, marking a troubling shift in a demographic largely credited as key to the party retaking the White House.

Emboldened by the polls, the press and influencers are firing from two directions: 1) POTUS is crazy. Or, 2) he is monumentally incompetent. New York Times:

President Trump’s erratic behavior and extreme comments in recent days and weeks have turbocharged the crazy-like-a-fox-or-just-plain-crazy debate that has followed him on the national political stage for a decade.

Even Trump’s most loyal fans are turning to the ‘just-plain-crazy’ hypothesis. USA Today:

MAGA dissidents join Democrats in questioning Trump’s ‘mental capacity’

“I really think that his mental capacity needs to be examined,” Marjorie Taylor Greene said an April 15 appearance on CNN International.

“And he does babble,” added Alex Jones, giving his medical opinion, “and, you know, sounds like the brain’s not doing too hot.”

Candace Owens:

Trump is a “genocidal lunatic…Our Congress and military need to intervene.”

Ty Cobb, a former White House lawyer:

The president is “clearly insane.”

It is one thing to be ranting about the injustices done to him by Hollywood stars and Washington commentators…it is quite another thing to go off the rails on matters of life and death…and national security. Trump:

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran. NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” the president wrote.

What to make of it? Just a negotiating tactic? But if the threat is just a barroom bluff, it makes Trump look incompetent. If the threat is genuine, he appears to be criminally insane. In any case, the war with Iran invites charges of recklessness and failure.

Former secretary of Labor Secretary, Robert Reich, blasts away on the ‘incompetence’ hypothesis, pointing out that “Trump killed every business he touched.’’

Doesn’t matter what he was selling. Airline tickets, steaks, Bibles, gambling, a university, a board game, a bicycle race (Tour de Trump), football, mortgages, a magazine, vodka, ice, travel — they all failed.

Most of the criticism, however, focuses on the attack on Iran.

MSNBC:

Trump’s biggest mistake so far in his costly war on Iran

BBC:

US war on Iran was a ‘mistake’, says Reeves

Former Ambassador Chas. Freeman:

“AMERICA’S EMPIRE CRACKING UNDER TRUMP’S MISTAKES”

Mistake? Maybe not. Trump had been training for it all his life. If anyone could wreck the empire, it was Donald J. Trump. One failure after another. And here was a chance to take his inept dilettantism to the very top.

Trump isolated the US from its allies…loaded it up with debt ($11 trillion added so far)…threatened and bombed foreign nations…drove people away from the dollar…increased the price of the world’s most important commodity by 50%…and gratuitously outraged the world’s biggest religious group. He’s followed through on the program better than anyone expected.

At this stage, Republicans must be beginning to see Donald J. Trump as more of a liability than an asset. They watched as the Democrats waited far too long to get Biden to step down. They won’t want to repeat the error. And JD Vance might stand a better chance in ’28 if he’s had a little time on the job before the election.

Watch out for ‘regime change’ in America.