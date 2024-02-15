Critical metal developers: The iron ore story from 2003

Here’s something I thought you’d find interesting, an article published in The Age way back in July 2003.

The headline reads: ‘[Andrew] Forrest has a grand $1.2bn plan for tiny Perth mining company’.

The company was called Allied Mining and Processing.

There’s a fair chance you’ve never heard of that company.

But from small roots this tiny outfit grew into one of Australia’s largest listed companies with a market cap exceeding $88 billion.

20 years ago, Forrest renamed this micro-cap stock to Fortescue Metals Group.

The rest is history.

But it was quite the story behind Twiggy’s road to immense wealth.

We now know Fortescue was perhaps the single biggest success story from the last mining boom.

A stock that grew from a measly $0.02 back in 2003 to more than $10 a share just five years later.

It seems absurd but that’s around a 50,000% return!

Junior iron ore miners were the poster child from the early-2000s China led commodity rush.

But it wasn’t a smooth road to success.

You see, back in 2003, Forrest was looking to break into the monopolised iron ore market, a sector dominated by mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP.

At the time, he’s ambitious venture was mocked by analysts and journalists.

Accessing cash to build a capital-intensive iron ore operation was as good as impossible in the early 2000s.

Sure, iron ore mining is cheap and relatively easy to extract.

Simply load rock on a boat and ship it to China’s massive steel refineries.

But few consider the vast infrastructure required to get to that point. Iron ore is a bulky commodity.

Mine feasibilities must include costs that extend well beyond the mining operation…railways, ports, loading facilities.

It’s this barrier to entry that’s enabled the majors to retain their grip over iron ore supply.

Yet these challenges didn’t deter Forrest.

Similar to today’s evolving energy transition story, China was emerging as a powerful source of demand for iron ore.

In 2003, the country’s GDP was surging at around 9% per annum.

But few predicted this precipitous growth would continue.

Fewer still could have comprehended the incredible trajectory of iron ore prices over the next five years.

In 2003, the global economy was reeling from a tech bust and terrorist attacks…iron ore stank sitting BELOW US$20 per tonne.

Fast forward 20 years and note the similarities

2023 was a terrible year for most commodities especially those tied to the renewable energy trend.

That’s despite investment in renewable energies hitting an all-time high in 2023 at US$1.77 trillion.

According to BloombergNEF that was up 17% from 2022.

Yet, junior mining stocks have endured back-to-back years of underperformance.

But while the mainstream narrative turns bearish on critical metal stocks, the world’s most liquid insiders continue to build exposure.

That includes mining tycoons, Andrew Forest, Gina Reinhart, Robert Friedland.

These heavyweights are still long on the critical metal mega-theme.

Have no doubt, the spoils will go to those who are able to stick with these gargantuan commodity trends.

20 years ago, that was iron ore.

A commodity that was slow to respond to China’s rampant growth, but once it did, growth was historical!

By 2005 iron ore prices had almost tripled reaching US$50 per tonne.

Three years later and iron ore was hovering just below US$200 per tonne.

Almost a 10-fold surge in just five years!

Liquidity challenges stalling mine development

Ultimately, higher iron ore prices turned Andrew Forrest’ iron ore ambitions into reality, that’s despite inconceivable development costs.

Which brings us back to today’s market…

In a case of history rhyming, critical metal developers sit at the edge of enormous opportunity.

Its why I like to say critical metal stocks are the iron ore developers from 2003.

Sitting at the precipice of a major upward leg in the commodity cycle yet hobbled by enormous cost of capital required to get projects underway.

Just like it did with iron ore in the early 2000s, expect downbeat sentiment to shift rapidly in line with rising prices.

This is how commodity cycles work. This is how capex finds its way into new projects.

But don’t take my word for it…

Watch the world’s biggest insiders and follow their lead.

James Cooper has been a working geologist in mines across Australia, Canada, and Africa since the early 2000s. He’s led the operations of tiny explorers through to huge producer outfits. He’s seen booms and busts firsthand and he also understands the cyclical nature of individual commodities. For example, James was right there when Barrick Gold launched an enormous $7.5 billion takeover bid for Equinox. That was the peak of the last cycle.