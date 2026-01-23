Closing Bell Hive Mind: Hunting the Next Big Winner

Things are fairly bonkers in market land.

Gold is about to hit US$5,000/oz, and silver is on the cusp of US$100/oz. Not only that, other commodities that we have been touting in Closing Bell for many months are going vertical.

Charlie and I banged the drum for uranium last week, saying the time had come for a strong uptrend in uranium stocks.

This week the Betashares Global Uranium ETF [ASX:URNM] jumped over 8%.

The usual suspects continued their ascent.

Copper, rare earths, lithium, and platinum are still hotter than a tennis court at the Australian Open.

Tin has even blasted off to the upside.

The Australian dollar has woken from its slumber and finally looks like it’s ready to rally alongside commodities.

The long-term trend has just turned up, and there’s a case to be made that it could be heading towards the mid-70s over the next year.

Japanese long bonds had a mini-crash during the week, which is worth keeping an eye on. Yields on Japanese bonds are marching higher and higher. Someone is losing a LOT of money.

But as Japanese rates normalise, there’s a chance we see the repatriation of many billions of dollars that have kept offshore markets afloat for so long.

US growth continues to surprise to the upside. The Russell 2000 Index of small cap stocks in the US has broken out to all-time highs and is trending higher rapidly.

Is this all a precursor to the installation of a yes-man at the US Fed? Is it a flight to safety ahead of something blowing up in Japan?

Either way, there’s money to be made, so you need to pay attention.

After the flood of comments below our Closing Bell video last week, we decided to take up the challenge of analysing the stocks mentioned in today’s Closing Bell episode.

So today we cover precious metals, tin, explorers, porphyry deposits in Chile, emerging tech, rare earths projects, and graphite. Phew.

We have tapped into the Closing Bell hive mind to hunt for the next money-making opportunities.

So, thanks to everyone who chipped in, and be sure to stop by our YouTube version of the video to leave a comment and a like.