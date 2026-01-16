China’s New Energy Lifeline: What Canada’s Dramatic U-Turn Means for the AI Arms Race

An interesting article from Reuters this morning:

“Canada’s Carney hails warmer ties with China and signs energy pact.”

You can read the whole piece here.

I had to take a double-take on this one, you see, in recent years, Canada has been aggressively pushing back against all things China.

Putting bans on foreign interests in its mining companies, a bid to block Chinese ownership in Canada’s natural resources.

Similar to Australia, Canada has also been on the critical metal bandwagon, promoting itself as the West’s alternative supplier.

Hinting that China would weaponise its critical metal supply chain dominance and promoting the need for more US and European investment in the country’s mining sector.

From every angle, Canada was on an anti-China tirade.

So, what changed?

Canada backflipped. It is now hinting at supplying China’s economy with two things it desperately needs: oil and uranium.

Critical commodities in the age of AI, where data centre expansion hangs on cheap and abundant energy.

And this is why it’s crucial: ENERGY is China’s Achilles’ heel.

Access to cheap, abundant energy is what gives the US the upper hand in this race.

You see, Canada has been America’s friendly ally for decades. But now it’s doing the unthinkable, negotiating with America’s primary rival and potentially boosting China’s energy security.

So, why is Canada potentially undermining the US advantage?

Well, clearly, no one likes to be backed into a corner…

You’ll recall this time last year, the Trump administration was threatening Canada with 25% tariffs and seeking to secure Canada as its 51st State.

But that rhetoric could now have some serious consequences for the US.

But it could also be linked directly to what’s happening in Venezuela?

Let me explain…

Canada’s #1 power play: Heavy Crude Oil

You may know that the US is a major crude oil producer. It produces about as much oil as it consumes.

But there’s a kink in its energy dominance.

As I’ve explained before, not all oils are the same.

Canada is the world’s largest producer of a form of crude known as ‘heavy sour’.

Before Canada, the US held this title. Yet, decades of extraction have depleted its heavy crude reserves.

Today, US oil production is mainly the ‘light sweet’ form sourced from its prolific Permian shale basins.

But here’s the problem for the US and why it still relies on Canadian imports: many US refineries were built during a ‘heavy sour’ production age.

That means the country’s active oil refineries can’t process vast reserves of light-sweet oil! A large portion is either exported overseas or blended with Canadian ‘heavies.’

But rather than let its vast network of domestic refineries gather dust, the US has spent billions upgrading them, assuming oil would flow endlessly from its northern neighbour.

So, what’s the consequence for the US?

As bizarre as it seems, despite the US being an oil-producing powerhouse larger than Saudi Arabia , it remains heavily dependent on oil imports from Canada.

Approximately 60% of the US’s total crude oil imports come from Canada.

And now, Canada could be playing its hand in exposing America’s weakness, cosying up to new buyers like China.

So, how does this link directly to Venezuela?

Well, the Caribbean nation holds precisely the same type of oil as that found in Canada, the heavy crude form, ideal for US refineries.

It’s a potential alternative source of heavy crude oil for the US if Canada breaks its long-term oil trade with America.

What was once an unthinkable scenario for the US is now the fast-approaching reality.

While Venezuela and Canada share the same oil, the similarities end there.

Venezuela is in chaos.

Can the country’s decaying oil industry fire up and fill the US heavy crude abyss if Canada stops trading with the US? Probably not fast enough.

The oil rush is on.

Make sure you’re part of it. You can find out more here.