China Paves the Way for More Critical Mineral Dominance

Opportunities exist for you right now to ‘buy low’ with the chance to ‘sell high’

In today’s Fat Tail Daily, China’s One Belt Road initiative is alive and well… Securing commodity supply chains is now the number one focus

Do you remember China’s Belt and Road Initiative, also known as the ‘BRI’?

A multi-trillion reworking of the historic Old Silk Road that connected East to West.

A network of highways and railways linking China with strategically important nations across Eurasia and Africa.

The BRI was set to entrench China as the world’s most important superpower as it paved exclusive access to commodity rich nations.

A huge strategic advantage as we approach an era of shortages across energy and raw materials.

The building of the BRI, itself, was set to require huge investment in infrastructure, driving demand for industrial commodities like iron ore, nickel, copper and aluminium.

But against the backdrop of lacklustre growth and a struggling real estate market, China’s BRI looks like it’s on a road to nowhere.

Yet according to the latest report from Australia’s Griffith University cumulative investment just breached US$1 trillion for the first time in 2023.

So much for a China meltdown!

China’s Belt and Road is back. In fact, investment has surged.

However, over time the direction of this megaproject has changed shaped.

According to the Griffith Asia Institute, participating African nations were among the biggest winners last year:

‘BRI countries in Africa saw a 47 percent increase in Chinese construction contracts and a 114 percent increase in investments. ‘In consequence, Africa as a continent became the largest recipient of Chinese engagement worth USD 21.7 billion, overtaking Middle Eastern countries that saw USD 15.8 billion in engagement.’

The African continent offers a vast untapped frontier for mineral discovery and already hosts major deposits of copper and cobalt.

In a playbook from the colonial powers of the past, China is looking to connect itself with the riches on offer.

Yet, by digging into the specific countries receiving the largest share of Chinese investment it becomes clear which commodities the Middle Kingdom is targeting.

According to the Griffith report, Indonesia was the largest recipient hauling in US$7.3 billion from China last year.

So, what’s driving the flow of capital here?

One reason could be the country’s vast nickel supply.

Indonesia has already established a major presence in the nickel market thanks to years of Chinese investment.

The flow of investment has allowed Indonesia to tap into its vast nickel laterite deposits and construct downstream processing.

In recent times that’s flooded the nickel market and depressed prices.

Enter your email address in the box below and you’ll get Fat Tail Daily every day…absolutely free.

With mine closures across the west and strong investment links to Indonesia, China has built a commanding position in the nickel supply chain.

Next comes Hungary.

This East European nation doesn’t host major commodity reserves but it is geographically important to China’s BRI ambitions.

As part of its broadening reach into Eastern Europe, China is funding a high-speed railway connecting Budapest to the Serbian capital Belgrade.

This is a flagship project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

But according to Griffith University the third largest recipient of Chinese investment in 2023 was Peru.

A country located on the opposite site of the world and well beyond the historic Silk Road trading route.

Importantly though, Peru is the world’s second largest supplier of global copper.

In fact, China has already established a presence here via MMG, a Chinese-backed firm who owns and operates the enormous Las Bambas copper mine.

An operation contributing 2% of global copper production.

China appears to be narrowing its BRI focus by tapping into key minerals.

From Africa’s vast copper and cobalt deposits, nickel laterites in Indonesia and copper rich Peru.

No doubt, China views this as strategically important.

Copper and nickel are set to play a critical role in electrification and industrial expansion.

Targeted investment into these commodity rich regions demonstrates China’s understanding that securing metal supplies will be critical in a future economy that promises more instability between East and West.

As an investor you should be paying attention.

Regards,

James Cooper,

Editor, Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers

James Cooper has been a working geologist in mines across Australia, Canada, and Africa since the early 2000s. He’s led the operations of tiny explorers through to huge producer outfits. He’s seen booms and busts firsthand and he also understands the cyclical nature of individual commodities. For example, James was right there when Barrick Gold launched an enormous $7.5 billion takeover bid for Equinox. That was the peak of the last cycle.

With his background as a geo and finance professional, he brings a unique insight and experience to Fat Tail Investment Research. He writes the broader resource-focused investing letter Diggers and Drillers and the ultra-speculative explorer-focused trading service Mining: Phase One .

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances. Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.