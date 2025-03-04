Fat Tail Daily

Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Commodities

Canada’s Greasy Trade War Trump Card: Heavy Sour Oil

By ,

Trump’s trade war with Canada could backfire in the strangest way. Despite being a major producer of oil, America relies on Canada’s heavy sour oil to meet its domestic demand. Why? It’s refineries can’t process the light sweet oil that has come to dominate American production.

If the trade war with Canada goes badly, Americans could find themselves with a gasoline shortage.

In this video, the editor of Mining Memo, James Cooper, takes us through the details and how you can profit.

To watch James’ presentation on the stocks that’ll profit most from the fracking-like revolution playing out in the gold sector, click here.

And to check out James Coopers’ Mining Memo about the risk of an oil shortage, click here.

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James Cooper

James Cooper has been a working geologist in mines across Australia, Canada, and Africa since the early 2000s. He’s led the operations of tiny explorers through to huge producer outfits. He’s seen booms and busts firsthand and he also understands the cyclical nature of individual commodities. For example, James was right there when Barrick Gold launched an enormous $7.5 billion takeover bid for Equinox. That was the peak of the last cycle.

With his background as a geo and finance professional, he brings a unique insight and experience to Fat Tail Investment Research. He writes the broader resource-focused investing letter Diggers and Drillers and the ultra-speculative explorer-focused trading service Mining: Phase One.

James’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

  • Canada’s Greasy Trade War Trump Card: Heavy Sour Oil
    By James Cooper

    Trump’s trade war with Canada could backfire in the strangest way. Despite being a major producer of oil, America relies on Canada’s heavy sour oil to meet its domestic demand. Why? It’s refineries can’t process the light sweet oil that has come to dominate American production. If the trade war with Canada goes badly, Americans […]

  • How to ‘cheat’ your way into Buffett’s brain
    By Callum Newman

    Buffett began buying Apple in 2016. Buffett operates with massive numbers. In total, he put US$41 billion into Apple. By around early 2024, this stake had climbed to approximately US$180 billion. It was one of his greatest investments ever. However, Buffett is selling his stake in Apple down. It’s now down to a third of what it was. Why might that be?

  • Forget Tech’s Mag-7 — Focus on Mining’s Suicide Seven!
    By James Cooper

    Former geologist James Cooper explores the potential turnaround stories of ‘Mining’s Suicide Seven’ — battered stocks facing challenges but holding deep value in today’s market, especially right now!

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2025 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988