Canada’s Greasy Trade War Trump Card: Heavy Sour Oil

Trump’s trade war with Canada could backfire in the strangest way. Despite being a major producer of oil, America relies on Canada’s heavy sour oil to meet its domestic demand. Why? It’s refineries can’t process the light sweet oil that has come to dominate American production.

If the trade war with Canada goes badly, Americans could find themselves with a gasoline shortage.

