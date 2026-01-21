Bond Revolt in Japan, Trump Next?

Remember that scene in the movie Chopper where Eric Bana leans back in the chair, casual as you like, and lets everyone know how it’s going to work?

This is how the big bond market players behave when governments push their luck:

No weapons needed.

Now it’s a few clicks at trading desks and the power to move trillions in a heartbeat.

They are the standover men of global finance.

If a politician strays too far from the limits of what the market will tolerate, the “bond vigilantes” can make their life very difficult, very quickly.

My deep dive into central banking machinations started when the AI bubble fears first started to surface in the second half of 2025.

When froth began to creep into the mega-cap tech names, it felt to me like the next real drama would come from the supposedly “boring” end of the market.

The bond market.

Here’s a big reason the market is doing poorly today…

The Japanese Bond Choppers

Bloomberg reported today that the country’s US$7.6 trillion bond market went from quiet Tuesday morning to outright chaos by the afternoon, as years of simmering fiscal worries finally boiled over.

Yields on 30- and 40-year government bonds jumped more than 25 basis points in a single session:

Source: Bloomberg

Hedge funds scrambled to unwind losing trades. Life insurers dumped bonds. One corporate investor even walked away from a multi-million dollar deal mid-flight because the spike in funding costs suddenly looked too dangerous.

The backdrop was Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s plan to cut taxes and ramp up spending without a convincing roadmap for how to pay for it.

She wants to pause food sales tax for two years, at a cost of around ¥5 trillion per year, and insists she can do so without issuing more debt.

The market does not buy it

One market commentator said bond traders were “pricing in a Liz Truss moment in Japan”.

And that comparison matters.

Cast your mind back to the UK in 2022.

Liz Truss rolled out roughly £45 billion worth of unfunded tax cuts, hoping the market would politely absorb the extra supply.

Instead, bond yields exploded higher.

The pound tanked, and The Bank of England had to step in with emergency bond buying to stabilise the system.

Truss lasted just 49 days in the job.

All because she lost the bond market.

The Big Don is not immune

to the vigilantes either…

Now it is Donald Trump’s turn to feel that soft, yet vicious pressure from the same crowd.

On 3 December 2025, The Financial Times reported that major bond investors warned the US Treasury against picking Kevin Hassett as the next Fed chair:

Source: The Financial Times

In other words, the market delivered a simple, powerful and quiet message.

Choose someone who looks like a political puppet, and we’ll price in more inflation risk. That’ll drive yields higher and make your life harder.

That’s the essence of bond vigilante power.

They do not shout on talk shows. They simply demand a higher yield, sell first and ask questions later.

This is happening against a backdrop of record public debt loads in most developed economies.

The US deficit is swelling. Japan is already one of the most indebted countries on earth. Europe’s fiscal position is fraying as governments juggle defence spending, energy transitions and ageing populations.

When politicians promise more spending without credible funding, the market response is a selloff.

Higher yields mean higher borrowing costs for governments, which then crowd out other priorities.

Those higher rates filter through to mortgages and corporate lending. Putting pressure on equity valuations and tightening financial conditions just when politicians want them loose.

Once that process starts, it feeds on itself.

Further upheaval in bond markets, combined with the deepening Greenland split between the US and the EU, creates precisely the kind of uncertainty that tends to favour gold over at least the next couple of months.

There’s no cash here Chopper…

Which brings everything back to Trump’s next Fed chair pick.

Jerome Powell’s term is nearly up, and whoever replaces him will have to juggle above-target inflation, early signs of labour market strain and a president who openly craves cheaper money.

The bond vigilantes will be watching every hint of that decision.

If Trump opts for a loyalist perceived as too dovish, markets are likely to push yields higher in anticipation and punish Treasuries.

If he chooses someone more orthodox, less risk of a full-on revolt.

Either way, the balance of power is clear.

Elected leaders can campaign on tax cuts, spending binges or whatever slogan tests best with focus groups.

Once they confront the hard math of funding it all, they run straight into the staunchest blokes around.

The bond vigilantes.

Strap in for a wild run-up to the next US Fed Chair pick…