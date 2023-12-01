Bond Rally Could Spark a Gold Breakout

I’ve been waiting for a buy signal in bonds for what seems like an eternity, and it has finally arrived.

The strong rally in bonds during November has confirmed a monthly buy pivot in US 2-year, 10-year, and 30-year bonds.

Until the buy pivot is negated, I will view bonds as a buying opportunity.

US 10-year bond yields have dropped 70bps after tapping 5.02% in late October.

If we see a monthly close above 5.02%, I will back off from my bullish thesis. But until then, I will be looking for good entry points into bond exposure.

The shift in sentiment is showing up in many places with a monthly buy pivot confirmed last month in the S&P 500, gold, silver, US bonds, and copper.

The US Dollar Index confirmed a monthly sell pivot and as I show you in today’s Closing Bell video, the odds of further downside are high.

Other commodities aren’t perking up that much, so I don’t think we are about to witness a sharp rally across the board in commodities as the US Dollar falls.

But gold in US dollars is looking primed to test the all-time high. After three years of treading water, I am interested to see whether a breakout above the all-time high could lead to a strong uptrend for a number of months.

If bonds start rallying, real yields should fall from their current elevated levels and take pressure off gold. A falling US dollar will also help gold to finally break out of the range it has been in.

I reckon a million analysts have predicted a breakout from the current range over the last three years and been wrong. I may be another to add to the list.

If the rally fails to carry on yet again, I will quickly change my tune and head back to the sidelines. But for now, I am cheering gold on and getting prepared for a sharp move higher.

