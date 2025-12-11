Australia’s awakening – Brace for it…

This year has been an epic year when it comes to pulling back the curtains on the accumulated lies, deceit and fraud perpetrated on the world.

Some things that our ‘trust sources’ told us to believe in turned out to be phony, though that took time to reveal itself. They created this illusion of truth by citing their own sources, putting it on a newswire and legitimising it in the public sphere. Time does wonders to falsehoods and window-dressed fake news.

Despite the revelations, we slowly wake up to how the damage done is worse than anticipated. What is infuriating is that they were avoidable if there was public awareness to push back.

Sadly, only a few were aware, even less could stand in the way and they faced ridicule for calling them out.

We saw the aftermath of the Wuhan virus pandemic, woke and identity politics, government corruption, and media propaganda corrode society and the financial system. A perfect storm is brewing in Western society as it buckles under social division, economic hardships, and government/corporate skulduggery.

Many things have come to light this year. The wheels of justice are turning and grinding against corruption, evil, and fraud. But it’s slow, frustratingly so.

While more exposures and revelations will come, and even more that may remain in the dark, what matters to us is not so much what we’re learning. Rather it’s about the damage done and whether a reversal may be possible.

Australia is a country burdened by such lies and threatening to crumble if status quo continues.

The question looms: are we ruined or can things turn around?

Lies, deceit, and propaganda

in the 21st century

We’re living in an era where information is widely available. The internet has opened a dimension where we can find out so much if we care to look. Until recently, we must rely on various outlets and sources to communicate to us.

However, as we dig into things, we find out how the people we’re meant to trust took us for a ride. They’re aided by the media who should act as gatekeepers and vigilantes against those with power. Instead they became their mouthpieces.

With so many bombshells dropping this year to reveal the unsavoury reality, I’ll select a few to highlight how crooked our system is. Those with power and a duty to serve their people have turned on them, exploiting and even covertly waging war against their interests.

We learned about how White House staffers and other personnel acted on behalf of Joe Biden to pass executive orders through the ‘autopen scandal’. While President Trump declared these null and void, these illegal directives and orders have wreaked havoc across the country through higher crime, welfare abuse, regional conflicts, and institutional corruption.

Moreover, politicians worldwide are caught in sex scandals (think of our own disgraced MPs Gareth Ward and Rory Amon), mortgage fraud (Attorney General for New York, Letitia James, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook), harbouring foreign spies in their staff (New York Governor Kathy Hochul, California House Representative Eric Swawell), and other forms of corruption. No wonder trust in government plummets to record lows.

We discovered that the Green Agenda was a result of science-defying doomsday predictions. Even one of the foremost sponsors, the infamous Bill Gates, admitted that the rhetoric has gone out of control. He’s starting to backtrack as he feels the pressure of investigations into his involvement and public backlash of his hypocrisy.

We learned about how US taxpayers were funding (often without their knowledge) a global machine that stirred wars, divided communities, trafficked people and children, and smuggled drugs and weapons to cause more death and destruction. Among those on the payroll includes government officials, international thinktanks, non-governmental organisations, media personalities and even charity organisations. Investigations by the Department of Government Efficiency (DoGE) found serious waste and money that led to black ops, clandestine activities or went missing.

We also saw a record number of retractions of scientific articles from academic and scientific journals, for fraudulent data, flawed premise, conflicts of interest and academic dishonesty. The most prominent example was The Economic Commitment of Climate Change, published in a top journal Nature that fuelled the global Green Agenda.

The lockdowns and blanket mandates on masks and mRNA drugs destroyed social cohesion. Children growing up during this period have experienced developmental delays that could be permanent. This could lead to lower quality of living and societal regression.

Even last year, people would have dismissed what we know now as being unverified, unsubstantiated, and false. They believed the narrative from government officials, accredited experts, news reporters, and even celebrities.

However, they didn’t realise that these people may receive payment or favours to make them fudge statistics, look the other way, or simply abuse their public position. They were ‘just doing their job’ – who are you to question them when they have numerous qualifications and a platform to broadcast their views?

This level of corruption destroyed public trust in the scientific research community.

From economic data used to paint a picture of a stable economy, medical data to back the claim that a drug or procedure is safe and effective, crimes data to show that your neighbourhood is safe, and so on, one can manipulate these to paint a false picture. Few would bother to delve deeper, if they even know where to find them or even analyse them.

It’s ironic how we can access so much data and information, yet so ill-equipped to discern them. And this ignorance is costing us as the negative consequences are now piling up and threatening to break the system.

Corruption and instability

threaten to break society

Everywhere you look, whether in the news or your local community, you can see how we’re living in a phony reality and reaping the nasty consequences.

If you’ve been wondering whether society is crumbling, you’re not an alarmist or a pessimist. It’s a harsh reality, a nightmare for many.

Even those you think are affluent are feeling the pinch in their wallets. They may put up a brave front for fears of losing face. But they may be confiding with their relatives and close friends about their challenges, which are real.

Australia and much of the developed world are now contending with these societal ills:

Rising living costs, increasing joblessness and empty shopfronts dotting your local mall. We locked the world down over a virus that the WHO sensationalised, medical experts blindly complied, and government officials forcibly shut down everything. Our decision-makers treated the economy as a machine with an on and off switch. What resulted is a crippled global supply chain with local economies driven to ruin. The wealth inequality widened, benefiting those who made the decisions and forced people to comply at their expense.

Increasing social division and instability. You can thank those in power, the media, large businesses, and NGOs that pushed the woke agenda to crank up immigration while ignoring clashing cultures and values. This has led to higher crime and preferential treatment, causing resentment to simmer. In parts of the US, EU, and the UK, this has broken out into open violence.

Higher incidences of violent crime. We’ve seen increased reports of mass shootings, stabbings, mass protests, and other crimes. These are a result of a weak and failing economy, anger against the government, crumbling moral values, and impotent law enforcement. Those who enforce the law appear reluctant to do their job, often empowering criminals to reoffend.

Those in power appears to be abdicating their duty to the people. In some cases, like in the state of Victoria, the UK, and Germany, they’ve declared war on those wanting to preserve their own heritage.

It’s a matter of time before the people say ‘enough is enough’.

A quiet stirring in Australia…

our time will come

You might think this article is dark and hopeless. However, I’m slightly optimistic about where things are heading.

Those who harbour malicious intent want to dwell in darkness and secrecy. They can sow their discord and destruction while escaping detection.

However, we’re seeing them reveal themselves either openly or through their scandals publicly exposed.

Think about what we’re seeing in our country – the politicians with multiple investment properties doing sweet nothing to help make housing more affordable, our Minister of Communications and Sports, Anika Wells, and her travel rorts, blowback on the lies and defamation by Brittany Higgins and her husband, and more.

We might be struggling with the economy, immigration, housing unaffordability, crime, and the cultural divide. But I believe most of us aren’t stupid. Nor do I believe that they support the corruption and incompetence in all levels of society.

What is holding them back are their own financial burdens and the urge to get along to protect their livelihoods. They would speak up but it’d cost them dearly.

Perhaps our economy hitting the wall might knock them off the fence. They’ll feel the urge to act because they lost what is chaining them to financial and moral servitude.

The world is waking up to the lies and deceit. The tide is turning. Australia is on the brink of the awakening.

May that bring the deluge against the evil and corrupt.

It’s the people’s call…