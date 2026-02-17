At 26 cents it was a fever dream, at $18 it was real

“No man is an island” — John Donne

I’m about to release a new investment thesis that will define my stock investing for the next 2-3 years.

I intended to drop this research on you today.

But we’re still putting the finishing touches on it. So I can now confirm it will be hitting your inbox TOMORROW… not today.

Trust me. It’ll be worth the extended 24-hour wait. In the meantime, let me give you some further background on what’s coming tomorrow…

While the rest of the world focusses on a certain naughty island that the elites used to frequent…

I’m on an island south of the mainland.

Heck, Australia’s just a big island in the Pacific too.

Australia’s a uniquely beautiful place, but if we’re talking about markets right now…

If you’ve ever flown into Broome and seen the endless vast expanse of red dirt, you’ll know what I’m talking about…

Within this land are the people and resources that could swing the course of the geopolitical “5D chess” game playing out in the headlines everyday.

This big island in the Pacific is at the centre of everything that defines this moment.

Our local index is littered with some stocks that will inevitably play an out-sized role in the next few years.

Think about stocks like Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX:VUL] that made its German lithium project a centrepiece of Europe’s push for lithium supply independence.

You could ask a guy called Francis who started that project where the idea behind it came from.

At 26c, VUL was a fever dream. At $18 it became real.

The same forces that shaped VUL are in play right now.

Francis isn’t alone. There are driven people behind the companies and tickers that also have big ambitions.

Australians like Francis are remarkable lot when they get their teeth stuck into resources.

They’ll go to far flung jurisdictions, they’ll talk with the locals and work up projects in the hope of hitting it big.

All of this adds up to a unique opportunity for ASX investors such as yourself.

A big idea is coming for you tomorrow.

You may see things my way, you might not.

But I invite you to cast your attention on this report.

It might just change the way you think about investing.

Keep a look out tomorrow for the subject line in your email box: PAX SILICA STOCKS.